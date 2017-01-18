EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 18, 2017

Jan. 4 question: Who is the varsity baseball field named for inside the District 7 Sports Complex?

Answer: It's named for Tom Pile, who coached the Tigers from 1981-98, leading them to the state tournament 5 times, including AA state titles in 1990 and 1998.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

This week's question: What former SIUE men's basketball coach is in both the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame?

