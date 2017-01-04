EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 4, 2017

Dec. 21 question: Where did former Edwardsville football standout Morris Bradshaw play college football?

Answer: He played college football for the Ohio State University Buckeyes under legendary coach Woody Hayes from 1971-'73. He started out at running back but moved to wide receiver with the arrival of running back Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner in NCAA history.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the varsity baseball field named for inside the District 7 Sports Complex?

