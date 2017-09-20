EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: September 20, 2017

Sept. 6 question: Where did current Father McGivney boys basketball coach Rich Beyers begin his collegiate men’s basketball career?

Answer: He started his collegiate hoops playing career for the University of Illinois in '97-98 after graduating from Shelbyville High School. Beyers played two seasons at U of I before finishing up the final two years of his career at Illinois State.

Congratulations to Todd Schroeder, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Where did standout Edwardsville distance runner Stephen Pifer run in college?

