EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: September 6, 2017

Aug. 16 question: Which standout Edwardsville player was named the George W. Rulon Player of the Year during American Legion Post 199’s national championship season in 1998?

Answer: After helping lead the Tigers to a 40-0 season and state title in 1998, Chad Opel helped steer the American Legion Post 199 squad to a World Series crown. Opel was named the George W. Rulon Player of the Year for his efforts in the '98 Legion World Series in Las Vegas.

Congratulations to Warren Stahlhut, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Where did current Father McGivney boys basketball coach Rich Beyers begin his collegiate men's basketball career?

