Edwardsville Spring All-Area Teams

BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: KADE BURNS AND DYLAN BURRIS

PICKS:

Andrew Frank of Edwardsville

Chase Gockel of Edwardsville

Will Messer of Edwardsville

Joel Quirin of Edwardsville

Dalton Wallace of Edwardsville

Drake Westcott of Edwardsville

Andrew Yancik of Edwardsville

Noah Coddington of Metro East Lutheran

Eli Jacobs of Metro East Lutheran

Jake Jump of Metro East Lutheran

SOFTBALL PLAYER OFTHE YEAR: SARAH HANGSLEBEN

PICKS:

Taryn Brown of Edwardsville

Anna Burke of Edwardsville

Jordan Garella of Edwardsville

Jordyn Hendricks of Edwardsville

Emma Lewis of Edwardsville

Maria Smith of Edwardsville

Lauren Taplin of Edwardsville

Lauren Tripp of Edwardsville

Brooke Weber of Edwardsville

Cierra Frields of Metro East Lutheran

Sidney Vetter of Metro East Lutheran

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR HANSEN

PICKS:

Allysiah Belt of Edwardsville

Megan Bowman of Edwardsville

Abigail Crabtree of Edwardsville

Sarah Kraus of Edwardsville

Paityn Schneider of Edwardsville

Sydni Stevens of Edwardsville

Ashlin West of Edwardsville

Regan Windau of Edwardsville

Macy Hoppes of Father McGivney

Megan Schilly of Father McGivney

Sierra Williams of Father McGivney

Alyceya Harris of Metro East Lutheran

Skye Mayberry of Metro East Lutheran

BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NICK ALLEN

PICKS:

Will Bode of Edwardsville

Eric Brammeier of Edwardsville

Bob Dresner of Edwardsville

Jack Grimm of Edwardsville

Lucas Verdun of Edwardsville

Owen Gusewelle of Metro East Lutheran

A.J. Risavy of Metro East Lutheran

Thomas Schroader of Metro East Lutheran

J.J. Schwarz of Metro East Lutheran

Braden Woolsey of Metro East Lutheran

BOYS TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: ZACH TRIMPE AND ALEX GRAY

PICKS:

Ben Bequette of Edwardsville

Seth Lipe of Edwardsville

Logan Pursell of Edwardsville

Erik Weiler of Edwardsville

BOYS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: TRAVIS ANDERSON

PICKS:

Kendall Abdur-Rahman of Edwardsville

Kenneth Bond of Edwardsville

A.J. Epenesa of Edwardsville

Matt Griebe of Edwardsville

Lovantas Hairston of Edwardsville

Darryl Harlan of Edwardsville

Blake Neville of Edwardsville

Roland Prenzler of Edwardsville

Dionte Rodgers of Edwardsville

Francesco Romano of Edwardsville

DeVonte Tincher of Edwardsville

Daval Torres of Edwardsville

Jack Townsend of Edwardsville

Bruce Wachowski of Edwardsville

Justin White of Edwardsville

Zach Bozarth of Metro East Lutheran

Darion Brooks of Metro East Lutheran

Eli Harding of Metro East Lutheran

Rob Scharp of Metro East Lutheran

GIRLS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: ABBY KORAK

PICKS:

Kymel Bell of Edwardsville

Alexis Boykin of Edwardsville

Lorie Cashdollar of Edwardsville

Jaycie Hudson of Edwardsville

Elise Krone of Edwardsville

Rachel Kubicek of Edwardsville

Quierra Love of Edwardsville

Savannah Maloney of Edwardsville

Maddie Miller of Edwardsville

Abby Schrobilgen of Edwardsville

Melissa Spencer of Edwardsville

Jaydi Swanson of Edwardsville

Victoria Vegher of Edwardsville

Livy Badalmenti of Metro East Lutheran

Alaina Bozarth of Metro East Lutheran

Kathryn Butler of Metro East Lutheran

Nura Freese of Metro East Lutheran

TeAunta Neal of Metro East Lutheran

Tamia Ross of Metro East Lutheran

Ellen Schulte of Metro East Lutheran

Emily Schwarz of Metro East Lutheran

Macie Sparks of Metro East Lutheran

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter