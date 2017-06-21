Edwardsville Spring All-Area Teams

BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: KADE BURNS AND DYLAN BURRIS
PICKS:
Andrew Frank of Edwardsville
Chase Gockel of Edwardsville
Will Messer of Edwardsville
Joel Quirin of Edwardsville
Dalton Wallace of Edwardsville
Drake Westcott of Edwardsville
Andrew Yancik of Edwardsville
Noah Coddington of Metro East Lutheran
Eli Jacobs of Metro East Lutheran
Jake Jump of Metro East Lutheran
SOFTBALL PLAYER OFTHE YEAR: SARAH HANGSLEBEN
PICKS:
Taryn Brown of Edwardsville
Anna Burke of Edwardsville
Jordan Garella of Edwardsville
Jordyn Hendricks of Edwardsville
Emma Lewis of Edwardsville
Maria Smith of Edwardsville
Lauren Taplin of Edwardsville
Lauren Tripp of Edwardsville
Brooke Weber of Edwardsville
Cierra Frields of Metro East Lutheran
Sidney Vetter of Metro East Lutheran
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR HANSEN
PICKS:
Allysiah Belt of Edwardsville
Megan Bowman of Edwardsville
Abigail Crabtree of Edwardsville
Sarah Kraus of Edwardsville
Paityn Schneider of Edwardsville
Sydni Stevens of Edwardsville
Ashlin West of Edwardsville
Regan Windau of Edwardsville
Macy Hoppes of Father McGivney
Megan Schilly of Father McGivney
Sierra Williams of Father McGivney
Alyceya Harris of Metro East Lutheran
Skye Mayberry of Metro East Lutheran
BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NICK ALLEN
PICKS:
Will Bode of Edwardsville
Eric Brammeier of Edwardsville
Bob Dresner of Edwardsville
Jack Grimm of Edwardsville
Lucas Verdun of Edwardsville
Owen Gusewelle of Metro East Lutheran
A.J. Risavy of Metro East Lutheran
Thomas Schroader of Metro East Lutheran
J.J. Schwarz of Metro East Lutheran
Braden Woolsey of Metro East Lutheran
BOYS TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: ZACH TRIMPE AND ALEX GRAY
PICKS:
Ben Bequette of Edwardsville
Seth Lipe of Edwardsville
Logan Pursell of Edwardsville
Erik Weiler of Edwardsville
BOYS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: TRAVIS ANDERSON
PICKS:
Kendall Abdur-Rahman of Edwardsville
Kenneth Bond of Edwardsville
A.J. Epenesa of Edwardsville
Matt Griebe of Edwardsville
Lovantas Hairston of Edwardsville
Darryl Harlan of Edwardsville
Blake Neville of Edwardsville
Roland Prenzler of Edwardsville
Dionte Rodgers of Edwardsville
Francesco Romano of Edwardsville
DeVonte Tincher of Edwardsville
Daval Torres of Edwardsville
Jack Townsend of Edwardsville
Bruce Wachowski of Edwardsville
Justin White of Edwardsville
Zach Bozarth of Metro East Lutheran
Darion Brooks of Metro East Lutheran
Eli Harding of Metro East Lutheran
Rob Scharp of Metro East Lutheran
GIRLS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: ABBY KORAK
PICKS:
Kymel Bell of Edwardsville
Alexis Boykin of Edwardsville
Lorie Cashdollar of Edwardsville
Jaycie Hudson of Edwardsville
Elise Krone of Edwardsville
Rachel Kubicek of Edwardsville
Quierra Love of Edwardsville
Savannah Maloney of Edwardsville
Maddie Miller of Edwardsville
Abby Schrobilgen of Edwardsville
Melissa Spencer of Edwardsville
Jaydi Swanson of Edwardsville
Victoria Vegher of Edwardsville
Livy Badalmenti of Metro East Lutheran
Alaina Bozarth of Metro East Lutheran
Kathryn Butler of Metro East Lutheran
Nura Freese of Metro East Lutheran
TeAunta Neal of Metro East Lutheran
Tamia Ross of Metro East Lutheran
Ellen Schulte of Metro East Lutheran
Emily Schwarz of Metro East Lutheran
Macie Sparks of Metro East Lutheran
