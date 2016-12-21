Edwardsville Volleyball Player of the Year

Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger has certainly made her mark on the local prep volleyball scene in the last three seasons.

And the outside hitter considers mental attitude and teamwork to be key.

“We always look at it in a positive way,” Pranger said. “It helped keep us together throughout the season.”

Pranger finished the 2016 season with 438 kills and 32 aces. Her accomplishments have earned her the honor of being the Edwardsville AdVantage News Volleyball Player of the Year. An early bloomer, she started her varsity career as a freshman.

“It was a little scary,” she said. “We had good seniors and good upperclassmen. Plus, we had a good freshman class.”

She grew in experience from her freshman year to her sophomore year.

“You just feel you can do more after a year,” Pranger said. “You also have more fun. You’re not as nervous and scared and you start taking certain shots.”

Juniors Kate Martin, Megan Woll and Rachel Verdun also started playing varsity with Pranger two years ago.

“We’ve been playing together for some time,” Pranger said. “It’s wonderful to continue to play with the same people for such a long time.”

Woll, Martin and Pranger played on the same middle school volleyball team in Edwardsville in the sixth grade. Prior to her middle school days, Pranger started her career in a YMCA recreational league.

“It’s so much different now that I look back at it,” she said of middle school volleyball. “It’s nice to see how much we’ve grown; there’s a big difference.”

She’s also played select volleyball with Glen Ed and H2 St. Louis.

“It’s really helped prepare me for high school,” Pranger said. “High school is a higher level and fast-paced game.”

The junior has turned the heads of coaches in the area, as Pranger earned all-Southwestern Conference honors for a Tigers team that won the league crown with a perfect 7-0 mark.

“I think you need everyone and not just passers and setters,” she said. “It’s what sets a team apart.”

When it comes to playing outside hitter, the junior likes to concentrate on speed.

“I think it’s pretty similar to the way others do it,” Pranger said. “I try to do it faster than some teams. We want to continue to work on that.”

Edwardsville finished the year with an impressive 31-7 mark. The volleyball team started the year with a 6-match winning streak with wins over Springfield Southeast, Auburn, Morton, Farmington, Eureka and O’Fallon to win their Tiger Classic for the first time.

Edwardsville also enjoyed postseason success, winning the Alton Class 4A Regional on Oct. 27 with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Quincy.

“It’s great that we did it,” Pranger said of the regional championship. “But we would have loved to have gone further.”

EHS defeated O’Fallon 23-25, 27-25, 27-25 on Oct. 27 in the Chatham Glenwood Class 4A Sectional in a dramatic showdown between SWC foes. Unfortunately, the Tigers fell 25-15, 25-16 to Normal Community on Nov. 3 in the sectional championship match.

“We came out slow and quiet,” she said of the sectional final. “You can’t do that against a good team.”

But the outside hitter thinks her team can accomplish a lot next year.

“I think we can be good,” she said. “And I think we can go further. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

During the winter the volleyball standout can be spotted on the basketball court for EHS. Pranger heads into her third year of varsity action this winter. Playing more than one sport has become a habit over the years.

“I’ve always played both of them ever since I was a kid,” she said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter