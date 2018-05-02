Edwardsville Wrestler of the Year

Winning a state championship always makes for a special season. As the first in a long lineage of strong Edwardsville wrestlers, Noah Surtin is firmly cemented into the program’s lore.

The EHS junior won the state title at 113 pounds with a 7-6 victory over Lombard Montini’s Dylan Ragusin. Surtin finished the season with a 50-1 record.

“All the work paid off during the season,” Surtin said. “A lot of people just see the tip of the iceberg. They don’t see the work we put in behind the scenes to accomplish these goals. When a win like that happens, it feels great. It’s one goal I’ve accomplished, but now I’ll move on to the next goal and I’ll have new things I want to accomplish.”

Surtin, who finished fifth at 113 as a sophomore, became the third Edwardsville wrestler to win multiple state medals. He joined his sophomore teammate Luke Odom, who has two thirds; and 2013 EHS grad Blake Blair, who finished second and fifth.

When Surtin reflects on his junior season, it’s his performances at the Cheesehead Invite and the Dvorak Tournament that stand out to him. He won a title at the Dvorak but suffered his only loss of the season at the Cheesehead, falling to Ragusin 3-1 in the finals.

“Even though I didn’t win at Cheesehead, I performed well and I learned a lot from that finals loss to Ragusin,” he said. “I realized what I needed to work on and I went back to the practice room, and it made me grind even harder.”

He felt the difference between his title this season and his fifth-place finish last year were just a matter of being in the right situation.

“I feel I was in the right weight group this year,” he said. “That was a big thing because sophomore year I felt like I was in between. I could have gone 106, but I went 113. I evolved a lot last summer. You could see it at Fargo (Junior Cadet Nationals); I was having more success and slowly putting it together on and off the mat. It all came together, the coaches helped me and I peaked at the right time.”

Surtin has already given a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri to wrestle in college. That will help him focus on his performance on the mat this offseason and during his senior campaign.

“Ultimately I’m a Tiger and I’m going to Mizzou,” he said. “The doors are closed on that aspect of it… “(Mizzou) is very similar to our Tiger style and just grinding things out, working hard and living the right lifestyle on and off the mat.”

Of course, there are goals left for his prep career.

“For high school, it’s obviously a state title,” he said. “I don’t want to go out with a state title my junior year and then not show up my senior year. I don’t want to just win it, but I want to show people how hard I worked. I want to go out there and score a lot of points and prove a point. It’s going to be tough, but I’m going to work hard over the summer and I want to dominate.”

