Edwardsville Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year

After being valuable members of the Edwardsville girls basketball team for 4 years, Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger will be going their separate ways next year.

Martin will head to the University of Iowa to play basketball, while Pranger will play volleyball at Bradley University. The Edwardsville seniors have been best friends since fourth grade.

“It will be really hard not having that person there, but we’ll get through it and stay there for each other,” Pranger said.

Martin and Pranger both turned in successful basketball careers with the Tigers. Pranger finished with 1,805 career points, one point shy of the school record mark set by Emmonnie Henderson, and Martin finished with 1,518. They also helped the Tigers win 122 games, capture 4 regional and 4 sectional championships and make 2 trips to state.

“It’s an honor to be part of the program and playing under coach (Lori) Blade, coach (Caty) Ponce and coach (Donna) Farley these past four years,” Martin said. “It’s been really special to get to play with the senior classes that we played with and the younger kids and the older kids that we played with also. It’s been so much fun and it’s been a great experience.”

This winter, Martin and Pranger helped the Tigers finish 30-2, place fourth at the Class 4A state tournament and win Southwestern Conference, regional, sectional and super-sectional championships. Martin, the team’s captain, was the leading scorer at 16 points per game and Pranger was second at 12 points per contest. Both players earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for the second year in a row.

Edwardsville won its first 30 games before losing back-to-back games to Montini and Maine West at state. The Tigers also won tournaments at Visitation Academy and O’Fallon.

Pranger said she was thrilled her team placed at state for the second year in a row. Last year, the Tigers lost to Geneva in the state championship game.

“Just getting there was huge enough,” Pranger said. “We were in the top four teams in the state, so I think that really shows something and means something as well. We were happy to be there.”

Martin and Pranger first met each other during an AAU basketball practice in Edwardsville, when they were fourth-graders.

“Rachel greeted me with arms wide open,” Martin said. “She was super nice to me and ever since then, we’ve been best friends.”

Pranger added, “I really enjoyed talking to people. Whenever Kate walked in, she seemed like she wanted to be there and she wanted to play and it was really intriguing to me.”

Before joining the EHS program in their freshman seasons, Pranger and Martin helped the Liberty Middle School basketball team place twice at state in the seventh-grade level and captured a state title in the eighth-grade level.

Last fall, Pranger and Martin helped the EHS volleyball team win 32 matches and capture conference, regional and sectional titles.

