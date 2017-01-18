EHS bowlers look to get back on winning track

× 1 of 2 Expand The Edwardsville boys’ bowling team includes (front row, from left) Logan Beshears, Michael Jenkins, Kody Timmons, Kameron Gausling, Eian Sims, Lucas Beshears (second row, from left) coach Kimber Wilderman, Andy Sill, Spencer Gray, Hunter Noud, Eddie Sims, Max Hartman and Zak Keiser. × 2 of 2 Expand The Edwardsville girls’ bowling team includes (front row, from left) Amy Malcharek, Jhalyn McMath, Jhala McMath, Rachel McTague (back row, from left) Maren McSparin, Sydney Sahuri, Brandy Page, Sam Linck and coach Kimber Wilderman. Prev Next

First-year Edwardsville bowling coach Kimber Wilderman was ecstatic when she got to see a familiar face at the Tigers’ boys match against Belleville East on Nov. 22 at Edison’s Entertainment Complex.

It was her high school bowling coach, Dennis Erlich, who headed the Edwardsville bowling program for 10 years and is now working as an assistant at Belleville East.

“It was really nice catching up with him and trading some pointers on what we think works best for certain bowlers,” said Wilderman, who graduated from Edwardsville in 2006. “It was really nice to collaborate with that.”

Wilderman, whose maiden name is Moscardelli, was a standout bowler at EHS, winning two sectional championships and helping the Tigers qualify for state twice. She bowled with the program all four years.

Now, Wilderman is looking to help the Tigers bring back their strong winning tradition in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. The boys qualified for state for seven consecutive years from 2003-09 — including a state title in 2004 — and had two individual state champions. The girls won sectional titles and made state tournament appearances in 2005 and 2006.

“I’m trying to get everything back to that point and getting Edwardsville competitive again and making it have the reputation the Edwardsville district has,” the EHS coach said. “It’s real nice to be back and be able to give back to the program. It was 11 years ago (since I graduated) and it was back when the Edwardsville program was really good, so I’m working with trying to restore it back.”

The boys’ team was scheduled to compete in the Salem Regional on Monday at Salem Bowl. The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was pushed to Monday because of inclement weather.

The Edwardsville boys finished their dual match season at 1-11 after losing to O’Fallon on Jan. 12. They beat Granite City on Jan. 10 at Edison’s for their only win of the season.

Logan and Lucas Beshears, Kameron Gausling, Spencer Gray, Michael Jenkins, Zak Keiser, Hunter Noud, Eddie and Eian Sims and Kody Timmons make up the boys’ squad. Noud is the team’s top bowler with a 200 average.

Gausling, Noud, Timmons and Eddie Sims competed in last year’s team, which qualified for sectionals.

The girls are 0-10 with two matches to go. They were scheduled to compete against Collinsville on Tuesday and will wrap up their dual-match season on Jan. 24 against Belleville East at Edison’s.

Samantha Linck, Amy Malcharek, Jhalyn and Jhala McMath, Maren McSparin, Rachel McTague, Brandy Page, Sydney Sahuri and Megan Wallace are the bowlers on the girls’ team. Sahuri leads the Tigers with a 171 average.

Wilderman, who is the only Edwardsville girl bowler to win a sectional title, replaced Craig Ohlau as coach this year.

“I knew Craig, and I was going to sit out this year and let Craig keep taking it because it’s his thing and I was just going to wait,” Wilderman said. “Dr. (Dennis) Cramsey (Edwardsville’s principal) and (athletics director) Brad Bevis approached me about May or June and asked if I wanted to take the program over. We kind of finalized that decision in early August.”

Wilderman said after she was hired, her first goal was to help the bowlers improve their game.

“Without the mechanics and without the formation, there’s no predicting on what you’re going to do on the lanes,” she said. “You’re going to be inconsistent. We’re kind of starting from scratch, but I inherited a pretty good team. Most of them have improved by almost 30 pins on average from last year. I see that a lot of what they’re doing is soaking in and they’re doing well. I’m impressed with how they adjusted and picking the spares and really keeping it competitive.”

Another goal is getting the middle school students involved in bowling.

“What’s great about (having home matches at) Edison’s is we can get the youth involved again,” Wilderman said. “I think we have intramurals at the middle school level. Once the high school season is done, I plan to start working with those middle school kids because I’m going to have them at the high school. I can take anybody I can work with.”

The Tigers started having their home matches at Edison’s in 2012 after bowling at Cougar Lanes in SIUE for several years.

“One thing that we had such a disadvantage for was there was no major bowling alley for about a five-year period,” Wilderman said. “Montclaire got torn down in 2005, so the bowling team moved to Cougar Lanes at SIUE and that’s kind of a hidden gem in Edwardsville. Not a lot of people know there is a bowling alley out there, so the youth leagues moved out there, but the people who ran the youth leagues decided it was their time to finish up. They were getting a little older and their kids have graduated. I can understand it wasn’t their baby anymore. So one thing that hurt us was not having a place for younger kids to come and bowl.”

Wilderman was hired as a teacher at the Edwardsville School District in April after working in several school districts the last six years.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I love it. I get along with the kids great at the school. I have great kids. Edwardsville has a reputation. They don’t disappoint and there’s a reason why they have that reputation. It’s an excellent school district.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter