End of the line

It was a season to remember with an ending Marquette Catholic Explorer fans would like to forget.

Tied at 53-53 going into overtime of the Class 3A Waterloo Regional championship game against Columbia on March 2, the Explorers yielded just 2 points to the Eagles in the extra frame. Unfortunately, they were unable to produce a single point of their own, losing 55-53 to end their season with a 29-1 record.

For a team that steamrolled through the regular season with 28 straight wins and had its sights set on a deep postseason run, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, as head coach Steve Medford stated following the loss.

“What we did all year long to get to 29 wins, it was amazing,” he said. “I’m really proud of my seniors; it was just a tough way to lose.”

However, Medford said his team harbored no illusions about being entitled to better.

“We deserved to be (in the regional championship), but we were not entitled to that championship,” Medford said.

Before the heartbreaking loss, the Explorers were on pace to match their school record for wins of 30, which was set last year when the team reached the super-sectional round of the Class 2A postseason. Marquette lost to Mount Carmel 61-40 at SIU Arena in Carbondale, one game short of the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.

“I’m really proud of them and what they accomplished, I’m just sad because I lose four kids that are really great kids,” Medford said.

The team’s success over the regular season was a result of true teamwork.

The Explorers won three tournaments during the regular season with the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off, the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, and the Sparta Invitational. They won in dominant fashion, with a combined score of 163-109 in the championship games of each of those tournaments.

Senior Jake Hall was named MVP at MELHS, while fellow senior Reagan Snider earned MVP honors in Columbia. Snider and senior Sammy Green were first-team tournament selections at Sparta.

Marquette also raced to a Prairie State Conference championship with a 5-0 record, outscoring its opponents 330-162. During the regular season, the Explorers enjoyed 9 games where they won by more than a 30-point margin. Their biggest win was an 89-20 rout of East Alton-Wood River.

In looking for clues as to what went wrong in the regional finals, there were several factors.

First, the Explorers had a 10-day hiatus leading into the playoffs. Playing in the 2A postseason in ‘16-17, when Marquette won a sectional title it put the multiplier in place for this season, bumping it up to 3A. The schedule was already set for this season, leaving a schedule full of 2A competition. The 1A and 2A postseason starts a week earlier than the 3A and 4A playoffs too, leaving the Explorers with no one on their schedule for that extra week.

Another factor in the regional was the stellar play of Columbia’s Jordan Holmes, who collected 31 points, shooting 68 percent from the floor in the game.

The Explorer offense also struggled in two playoff games. They played from behind with Columbia, trailing 29-24 at halftime, something they typically didn’t do in the regular season. In the regional semifinals vs. Mascoutah, they trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and were tied 22-22 at the break, while shooting just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc in the opening half. The offense just wasn’t crisp in regional play.

Still, it was a special season for Marquette. The program now says goodbye to three senior starters, including Snider, a four-year varsity contributor for the Explorers, and Hall and Green, who played two seasons with the program. Senior guard Jayce Maag contributed valuable minutes off the bench, too, while Spencer Cox rounded out the senior class.

Hall transferred to Marquette from Collinsville as a junior, while Green came from Edwardsville. With the duo thrown in the mix with the rest of the squad, the Explorers posted a 59-5 mark in 2 seasons, set the school record for wins, won the first sectional title in program history and enjoyed the undefeated regular season this year. There were also six regular season tournament titles over that span.

The Marquette basketball machine will come back strong next year, with junior Isaiah Ervin among the returning players. Also in the mix will be junior big man Nick Hemann and junior guard Chris Hartrich. Ervin and Hemann started for the Explorers in ‘17-18, while Hartrich was a valuable bench contributor.

