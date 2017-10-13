Englar’s experience key for EA-WR

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR quarterback Justin Englar looks to make a pitch while the CM defense converges on him during a Week 2 football game. The Oilers defeated the Eagles 21-7 and are perched at 5-2 through 7 weeks with their three-year starting signal caller at the forefront of that success.

In some ways East Alton-Wood River head football coach and senior quarterback Justin Englar are like an old married couple.

They can even finish each other’s sentences.

“Sometimes,” Englar said with a chuckle. “He’ll be starting a play and I already know what he’s going to call and just go with it.

“It’s funny because he’ll call something in practice and he’ll forget a word and I’ll have to come up with it on the fly. He’s got it smacked into my brain that this is the play, how it’s supposed to be run with formation. Even if he doesn’t call it I’ll know it and the line will be there and it’s funny in practice when it happens.”

That bond has formed out of the last three years of a committed relationship between Herron, Englar and the rest of the Oiler gridders.

Herron accepted the job at his alma mater entering the 2015 season, inheriting an 1-8 program that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2006. He was also inheriting a raw group of sophomores big on talent but little on experience.

That first year EA-WR went 1-8 again, but Herron’s second season fared far better. The Oilers went 6-4 overall after advancing to the Class 3A playoffs, losing in the first round in Carlinville.

Herron joined his old coach at EA-WR, Gary Carter, as the second head coach for the program during the IHSA playoff era to advance to the postseason. Now Herron is looking to bring the program their first postseason victory in 2017.

The Oilers were 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Prairie State Conference through seven weeks. A victory at Memorial Stadium in Week 8 would secure EA-WR a second straight playoff berth. The Oilers haven’t had back-to-back playoff seasons since 2003 and 2004.

Through the growth, Herron gives the credit to the talent of his players and having a smart quarterback to stir the offense for three seasons works as an extension of him on the field.

“As a coach you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Herron said of Englar. “He’s a kid who is always going to be there, always listen to you, he’s going to take his criticism and take his lumps, so when he has success it just feels so good as a coach because he’s a great kid. He’s done nothing but what I’ve asked him to do, rather we’ve ran it 50 times and he’s thrown it once, or he’s thrown four touchdown passes and we only run once. He wants to win and that’s what these kids and this school have wanted for a long time and he’s worked hard to help make that come true.”

Englar said that relationship with his coach has helped plenty. In their three seasons together they’ve formed a pretty strong bond, just like the one Englar has with the teammates he’s been playing with since childhood.

“I help him and he helps me and it’s been a fun process in general,” Englar said. “Being around everybody I’ve played together since around the sixth grade, my friends I go to school with and play football with and every other sport it’s been fun. Then coach (Herron) coming in, he’s an up tempo guy, who likes to have fun but be serious at the same time. It’s perfect for us and just motivates us even more.”

Through seven games in ‘17 Englar has thrown for 753 yards with a 53 percent completion percentage and 138.3 quarterback rating. He’s also tossed 10 TDs to no interceptions. He’s added two scores and 183 yards on the ground, too.

He’s got a plethora of weapons to help him run a successful offense. There’s running backs Zach Womack (1,145 all-purpose yards, 16 total TDs), Gabe Grimes (682 yards rushing, 7 TDs) and Brayden Young (172 yards rushing, 3 TDs). His receiving corps is highlighted by Zach Wells (189 yards receiving, 4 TDs) and tight end Lukas Westbrook (183 yards receiving, 3 TDs). Then at the front of it all is a talented offensive line to set everything up.

The O-line is comprised of Marc St. Peters, Joey Copeland, Geoffrey Martinez, Zach Kincade, Adam Newberry and Mark Vann.

“It all starts upfront with our O-linemen and they’ve been doing a great job all year,” Englar said. “They’ve given me time, given our running backs time and it’s just been a hard process for them working all summer. With our threats it’s hard to stop. It’s hard to stop (Grimes) going up the middle behind his blockers and he’s a bigger guy and Womack, he’s got the breakaway speed and it’s hard to catch him, then Brayden is a tough kid and he’s going to try to get his yards no matter what the circumstances are. Our receivers all go out and get the ball, too. It’s great to know I can throw up a jump ball and they’re going to do their best to go up and get it.”

Herron said while all the kids are tight on and off the field, Englar gets their respect when it gets down to business and those leadership intangibles are the skills he covets the most from his signal caller.

“The kids listen to him,” Herron said. “They’re all pretty good buddies, but when they get in that huddle they listen to what he has to say and he gets them going.

“He’s definitely going to be missed. Who we’re going to have at quarterback next year, I don’t know, but right now I’m just enjoying my time with (Englar). He’s like my right hand on the field and I know I’ve said it many times, but I don’t know where we’d be without him.

“Womack can run for as many yards as he does, but if we don’t have a kid that leads like that, who knows where we are.”

Englar also works in on special teams, kicking and punting and has grown in confidence there, too.

“I’m actually confident of him kicking field goals of 30 yards or more,” Herron said. “He’s nailed a 40 yarder in practice and at punter he’s averaging over 40 yards per punt. I know we don’t want to punt, that’s not the objective, but last year he was averaging about 20.”

In three seasons under center, Englar admits his confidence is through the roof. He’s seen 1-8 and he’s seen the playoffs, so he understands the ups and downs and it’s got him prepared this year.

“I just have more confidence in myself and my teammates and everything,” Englar said. “It’s just nice to know I can sit back in the pocket and if I take a hit I’m still going to be good enough to throw the ball up and let my receiver go get it. We just got great confidence, even in the playoffs (vs. Carlinville, a 76-19 loss) when it wasn’t a good turnout for us, but it was great experience playing against the caliber of opponent we did. We still scored three touchdowns and that was big for us.”

A playoff win would be even bigger and Englar and his Class of ‘17 teammates would love to be the first group to accomplish it.