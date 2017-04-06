Marquette grad receives big academic honor

Marquette Catholic graduate and University of Findlay (Ohio) senior Marissa Phillips recently received the Coca-Cola Scholar Athlete award.

The award is given to the athlete with the highest grade point average. Phillips earned the award by having a 4.0 grade point average.

Phillips, who graduated from Marquette in 2013, is a member of the University of Findlay Western equestrian team and has won two Intercollegiate Horse Show Association national championships. She will compete in this year's nationals in May.