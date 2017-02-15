Experiences continue racking up for All-American

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa is ready for a monster senior season. Epenesa is an All-American and the No. 1-ranked strongside defensive end on rivals.com. He and the Tigers will be looking for their fourth straight Southwestern Conference title.

January was a big month for Edwardsville High senior A.J. Epenesa.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound 5-star football recruit, who officially signed with the University of Iowa on Feb. 1, got to play in two national bowl games in January. First, he went to the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. He followed that up by participating in the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 21.

The two bowl games have quite different histories. The Army Bowl dates back to 2001 and has featured players like Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Adrian Peterson, Eric Berry, Vince Young and DeSean Jackson, while the Polynesian Bowl had its inaugural season in 2017. It is composed of 75 percent players with Polynesian heritage.

“You can’t ask for better things as a football player to play in all-star games like that,” Epenesa said.

He was lucky enough to be part of two wins, too. He played for the East squad at the Army Bowl, which won 27-17, contributing a pair of solo tackles in the game that was nationally televised on NBC.

Epenesa’s performance in the Polynesian Bowl was a little more elevated. The strongside defensive end and No. 1 football recruit in Illinois produced 5 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles on the way to Defensive MVP honors.

He played for Team Stanley, representing Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Team Stanley bested Team Mariota (Tennessee Titan quarterback Marcus Mariota) 9-7.

“For me to be able to say I’m the very first defensive MVP of the Polynesian football game, it’s a huge honor,” Epenesa said. “The man who presented it to me — Ma’a Tanuvasa — he won a couple Super Bowls

and he’s a Polynesian Football Hall of Famer. For me to be around people like that, like Jesse Sapolu and other Polynesian football players who have been there, done this, gone to the NFL and made every football player’s dream a reality, being around that culture was cool. It was an awesome opportunity for me and an awesome opportunity for every player that got to go there and a huge honor for us to be invited to such a prestigious bowl game.”

The selection committee for the Polynesian Bowl picks 84 high school players of Polynesian heritage along with other heritages and also a minimum of 24 Hawaiian high school all-staters.

Epenesa reached 5-star status while in Hawaii, becoming one of only a few 5-star players at the Polynesian Bowl.

Running down Team Mariota quarterback Nevin Alaka’i Yuen from behind and crushing him on a sideline tackle during the game may have been the statement to prove his 5-star status.

“Those are plays I think I should be able to make,” Epenesa said. “With me being rated as high as I am, if I’m going to be rated that high, I need to play like I’m supposed to be rated that high. It puts a little chip on your shoulder to show that you deserve that ranking.

“My nickname was 5-star for the weekend,” Epenesa said. “There weren’t a lot at the Polynesian Bowl, but you have to show people you deserve what you have and they don’t assume that you’re just overrated. I went out there and proved that I deserve what I have as a 5-star. It doesn’t really matter, but when you get that label you have to prove yourself.”

But while being showcased in the Army Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl was about football, the family factor was also very important to him. Epenesa enjoyed sharing the Hawaiian experience with his parents, his older sister Sam and younger brothers Eric and Iosefatu.

His father Epenesa (Eppy) Epenesa is from Pago Pago in American Samoa, while mother Stephanie is from Edwardsville. Both sides of that heritage are important to Epenesa.

“I take pride in both my sides, my mom’s side being white and my dad’s side being Samoan,” Epenesa said. “I have two pieces to me and it helps me in every situation I encounter. I take a lot of pride in Samoan heritage and where my dad is from. There are not many of us (in the Midwest) and there aren’t a whole bunch in the world when you look at it big picture. I take pride in what I am and who I am and it was just a huge honor to be there.”

He learned plenty about his Samoan heritage on the trip. The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame is housed inside the Polynesian Cultural Center in Honolulu and Epenesa enjoyed his time learning about his ancestors on and off the football field there.

“We got to go to the Polynesian Culture Center and that was an awesome, amazing, indescribable experience,” he said. “The way they put everything together and treated us was awesome. There’s no way to put into words how fun it was and how much we learned of the culture and going back to the roots. It’s humbling to see where you come from and what your culture has accomplished throughout time.”

Now as Epenesa follows in his father’s footsteps as a defensive lineman with the Iowa Hawkeye, he hopes his brothers can follow his legacy at the Polynesian Bowl. It marked his first extended visit to Hawaii besides passing through on his way to American Samoa.

“It’s only its first year and for how awesome it was, it can only get better from there,” Epenesa said of the Polynesian Bowl. “I’m excited to see it go on. Hopefully my brothers get invited so I have another excuse to go to Hawaii.”

