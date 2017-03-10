Explorers make history in 2016-17

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette bench looks on in dismay during the second half of Tuesday’s 61-40 loss to Mount Carmel at SIU Arena in the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional. It put a damper on a historic season for the Explorers, who set a school-record for wins at 30-4 and garnered the program’s first sectional championship.

The 2016-17 boys’ basketball season is one that won’t be soon forgotten at Marquette Catholic High School.

Sure, Tuesday’s 61-40 loss to Mount Carmel at the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional at SIU Arena left a bad taste in the Explorers’ mouths, but it can’t erase their historic run.

Marquette set the school record for wins at 30-4 and nabbed the program’s first sectional crown. Those were the cherries on top of a season that saw the Explorers also win a regional title, a Prairie State Conference crown and championships at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off, the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament and the Sparta Invitational.

“I told the kids I’d rather lose like this tonight just for the offseason just so you work a little harder,” Marquette head coach Steve Medford said. “If we’d just lost by two points maybe you think in the back of your mind, ‘What if?’

“If you look back on this season you say, ‘Look, we’re 30-4, we won all three tournaments, we won a regional, we won a sectional.’ That’s a heck of a year. I’m really proud of my guys, I’m proud of what they stand for and as the year went on it got more and more fun to be around practice. These guys really dug in and did a lot of things right, went about it the right way, prepared the right way and sometimes this is just how the cards fall.”

The Explorers said goodbye to five seniors with Tuesday’s loss. Bryce Pettiford, Nick Messinger, Jeremy Strebel, Ryan Ely and Brady McAfee donned their Marquette duds for the last time.

Pettiford worked himself into the starting lineup this season, while Messinger supplied significant minutes and a handful of starts. Medford said those two will be especially missed.

“You’re definitely going to miss guys like Bryce and Nick,” Medford said. “Bryce has been in the starting lineup and this is the first year he’s really played a lot of minutes. People don’t understand how hard he works on the post and how well he defends. He’s kind of the heart and soul of the team in a lot of ways, because he plays the role perfect. We’re going to miss him a lot.

“Then you look at Nick Messinger and he’s just a great kid, a high-character kid and he was a kid that really accepted his role. He started the first 17 games and then didn’t start down the stretch and he accepted that role perfectly. I’m just really proud of those two kids and what they brought to the program.”

But the cupboard is far from bare for the Explorers. Juniors Sammy Green, Jake Hall and Reagan Snider will return after anchoring the starting lineup in 2016-17. Throw in sophomore Isaiah Ervin, who started down the stretch, and fellow sophomores Chris Hartrich and Nick Hemann, who played significant minutes, and the future looks bright for Medford’s squad.

“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back,” Medford said. “We’ve got three sophomores who are really good and three juniors who are coming back and a freshmen class that was decent, so we’ve got a lot of pieces coming back. The physicality part of it; we’re going to have to get more physical as a group and that’s what I challenge these guys to do to get in the weight room. If they do and they get a little stronger, knowing that we’re in 3A next year, I think we can still compete in 3A and win a regional in 3A.”

It was Marquette’s 55-48 over Nashville in the 2A Nashville Sectional finals that bumped it up to 3A next season. The Explorers have spent the last two seasons in 2A, winning a regional championship in ‘15-16 and then the sectional title this year.

The addition of Green and Hall gave Marquette a big boost this season. Green came from Edwardsville, where he played significant minutes for the Tigers as a sophomore, and Hall transferred from Collinsville, where he also played as a sophomore.

Even after Tuesday’s loss, Green admitted this season was his favorite in his prep career.

“It was definitely the best year of high school I’ve had,” Green said. “I got to be one of the main guys and it’s just been awesome playing for coach Medford. He’s just such a good coach.”

Tuesday’s lopsided loss to Mount Carmel provides the motivation for the Explorers to make a push again next season. Seeing the state tournament within their grasps makes them hungry.

“It was definitely a wake-up call,” Green said. “We were just right there and it didn’t happen. We’ve just got to come back better than ever next year.”

Snider echoed the same sentiment as his teammate.

“We’ve got this bad taste in our mouths getting killed and we just want to work hard in the offseason, get stronger and get better and get ready for next season,” Snider said. “I mean 30-4; it was a great season. First-ever sectional, first time playing in a super-sectional — it was a great season, but it could have ended a lot different.”

