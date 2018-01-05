Explorers set for the New Year

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team poses with its Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament championship trophy on Dec. 30. The Explorers take a 14-0 record into the New Year.

A year ago, the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team added a pair of new players — Sammy Green and Jake Hall.

Both played basketball at Southwestern Conference schools before transferring to Marquette in ‘16-17. Green played at Edwardsville and Hall was a member of the Collinsville squad.

So far, Green and Hall have been solid additions to Marquette. They have helped the Explorers win 44 games with five regular season tournament championships, a regional title and a sectional crown.

“I like it,” Green said. “It’s pretty cool. I’m good friends with all of the guys. I’m good friends with them and the players play hard, so it’s a good experience.”

Green and Hall, both seniors, are setting their sights on helping the Explorers turn in another strong year in their final seasons at the Alton school. Marquette is 14-0 after beating Civic Memorial 53-27 in the championship game of the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament on Dec. 30.

“We got off to a slow start,” Hall said. “We’re still getting some good wins, but we came out to a slow start. Now we’re putting everything together on both ends of the court.”

Green said he hopes his team ends its season with a trip to the Class 3A state tournament. Last year, the Explorers came up one win short of going to state in Class 2A.

“It’s definitely been a dream for everyone on the team since their freshman year, so it will be pretty cool to do it,” the senior point guard said.

Marquette won the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament for the second year in a row and for the fifth time overall. The Explorers went 4-0 in the 11-team tournament and won all of their games by double digits.

Green and Hall turned in strong efforts in the tournament. Green was named on the all-tournament team and Hall scored 31 points in four games.

“We came in here with intensity,” Hall said. “We had big expectations from last year. We just wanted to come in here and compete. The coach (Steve Medford) has been talking about taking a step forward this season.”

The Explorers defeated CM for the second time this season. They beat the Eagles 58-38 on Nov. 28 at MCHS.

“That was a complete game from our kids,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “Our kids executed well. They knew when to play fast or slow it down.”

The Explorers will begin the 2018 portion of their schedule with a road game against Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They also have Bunker Hill, Lift For Life, East Alton-Wood River, Madison, McCluer North, Highland, Roxana, Breese Central, Gibault and the Sparta Tournament left in their regular season schedule.

“It’s going to be a tough trip, but if we keep playing like we did tonight, we’re going to have a successful rest of the season,” Hall said.

Marquette began its season by winning the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic in November. The Explorers also had wins over Nokomis, Mount Olive, Althoff and Trinity Grammar School from Sydney, Australia, and beat Metro East Lutheran twice.

Last year, Green and Hall helped Marquette win a school-record 30 games with three regular season tournament titles and regional and sectional championships. They also were among the team’s top scorers at 11 points per game.

“When I came here, I just wanted to win and play good and always get my teammates involved in the game and make a good relationship with coach Medford, which we do have,” said Green, who earned MVP honors in both the MELHS and Freeburg-Columbia tournaments last year.

Hall said Medford was a big help to him during his first season at Marquette last winter.

“Coach Medford is on me every day, pushing me to get as good as I can get,” the 6-foot-7 senior center said.

Green and Hall are playing for a Marquette team that includes senior Reagan Snider and juniors Isaiah Ervin, Nick Hemann and Chris Hartrich. Snider — who was named MVP at the Columbia-Freeburg tournament — and Ervin are tied for the team lead in scoring at 12 points per game.

“We’re just playing for each other and we don’t care who shoots and who scores,” said Green, who plans to continue his basketball career at Briar Cliff University next year. “We just want to win at the end, and that’s how it should be.”

Hall, who was named MVP of the MELHS tournament, said he will be upset when his high school basketball career comes to an end in March.

“I’m definitely going to miss it a lot,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to cherish this time with the guys and come out and have a successful senior year.”

