Eyes on the prize

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate (Left) The Alton boys swimming team includes Cole Akal, Noah Clancy, Wes Dugan, Matt Daniel and Jack Crider. Not pictured is Caden Akal. (Right) Luke Daniel and Jake Roth will be the lone Marquette Catholic swimmers at the Springfield Sectional on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool.

Noah Clancy competed in his first high school sectional swimming meet last year.

It turned out to be a memorable one for the Alton freshman.

Clancy earned four medals at the Springfield Sectional at Eisenhower Pool, including a first-place finish at the 100-yard backstroke that qualified him to the state meet at New Trier High School.

“I couldn’t describe it to make it (to state) as a freshman,” Clancy said. “It’s a crazy feeling.”

Clancy was the Redbirds’ lone state qualifier. He finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke, coming up three places short of advancing to the finals.

“It was good,” Clancy said. “It was a whole other atmosphere. I wasn’t mentally prepared for that kind of area in swimming. They take it to a whole other level out there.”

Clancy will get an opportunity to qualify for the state meet for the second year in a row when he and the Redbirds compete at the Springfield Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Pool.

“We’re excited to see what he can do this year not only in sectionals, but at state,” Alton coach Garth Akal said.

Joining Clancy at Springfield will be Matt Daniel, brothers Cole and Caden Akal, Wes Dugan and Jack Crider. Daniel, a senior, qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle when he was a freshman. He didn’t compete last year because of a shoulder injury.

Clancy said he’s excited about competing in sectionals again.

“I had my eyes on that prize ever since sectionals and state last year,” the sophomore said. “I’ve been thinking about it ever since.”

Marquette Catholic also will compete in Saturday’s sectionals. Jake Roth and Luke Daniel — Matt’s brother — are the Explorers’ only swimmers. Roth will compete in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, and Daniel will swim in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

“They’re very excited to compete,” Marquette coach Jen Roth said. “They’re seasoned swimmers, so they should fare pretty well.”

Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Jacksonville, and Glenwood are among the other teams that will compete in Saturday’s sectionals. Springfield won last year’s sectional with 292 points.

The Redbirds and Explorers are not eligible for team standings because they don’t compete year round.

Clancy won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.82 seconds in last year’s Springfield Sectional, making him the first Alton swimmer since Addison Kaufmann in ‘15 to win a sectional title.

“I didn’t think that actually happened and it took a couple of minutes to figure out, ‘Oh, my God, that just happened,’” Clancy said.

Clancy also finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the 200-meter medley team come in second and the 200-meter freestyle relay team place third.

Cole and Caden Akal each had three medals at sectionals. Cole Akal placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and Caden was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. They competed in both the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter medley relays.

Garth Akal has high hopes for his team on Saturday.

“We’re really excited about our relay teams,” the Alton coach said. “We have a really good shot in the freestyle and the medley relay. We’re trying to keep everyone healthy and just have a really good showing. We have four boys under 22 seconds in the freestyle, so we’re looking for a really good time in that and also in the medley relay.”

Springfield is hosting sectionals for the second year in a row. The top finisher in each event advances to the state meet Feb. 23-24 in Evanston.

“We’re looking forward to the trip,” Garth Akal said. “We wish we could have it more at Edwardsville because the facility is so much better than the pool they have in Springfield. But that’s the hand that we were dealt.”

Clancy, Roth, the Akals, and the Daniels helped Summers-Port win its 23rd straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship last summer.

