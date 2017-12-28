Fabulous freshmen

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

The Granite City Warriors hockey team came into this season with a large group of freshmen.

Out of the 21 players on the roster, 12 are freshmen.

“We were all freshmen, so we weren't used to playing varsity,” Drake Bettorf said.

So far, the freshmen are helping the Warriors enjoy an outstanding season. Granite City entered this week with a 9-5 record and is looking to finish with its first winning season since the 2011-2012 season.

“In my opinion, we're one of the best teams,” Bettorf said. “We have good chemistry and we bond pretty good.”

The Warriors have surpassed last year's win total of eight. They beat Triad 7-4 on Dec. 18 at the Granite City Ice Rink for their ninth win of the season.

Last year, the Warriors won their first three games before finishing 8-10-3. They were swept by Triad in two games in the 1A playoffs.

After losing their first two games of the '17-18 season to Freeburg/Waterloo and Columbia, the Warriors bounced back with a six-game winning streak. They beat Edwardsville and Bethalto two times apiece during that streak.

“It was a nice streak,” Bettorf said. “We did really good. We were working together. Then, we played Highland again and we had a loss, but it brought us together as a team and we picked it up back again.”

Granite City's winning streak ended Dec. 7 with an 11-10 loss to Highland.

“That was a crazy game,” second-year Granite City coach Dany Greene said. “Normally, when you score 10 goals, you should win the game, but we had a few bad breakdowns in our defensive zone and they buried them. They've got the 40 kids who are really good hockey players, so it's tough to play against them.”

The Warriors also beat Alton on back-to-back nights Dec. 11-12.

Bettorf, Brady Charbonnier, Nathan Niles-Smith, Jacob Hensley, Tyler Ryan, Cameron Kromray, Hunter Parker, Mason Roehr, Bryce Norton, Mitchell Boyles, Evan Veizer and Noah Poiter make up the freshman class. Most of them also compete with the junior varsity team.

The freshmen have played key roles for the Warriors since their season opener against Freeburg/Waterloo on Nov. 6 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. They have combined to record 56 goals and 68 assists.

Roehr is one of the Warriors' top scorers with 13 goals and 12 assists. He recorded hat tricks against Highland on Dec. 7 and Triad on Dec. 18.

Norton has 8 goals and 8 assists. He scored a hat trick in Granite City's 8-6 win over Highland on Nov. 8, the team's first victory of the season.

Veizer has 8 goals and 10 assists, Bettorf has 7 goals and 11 assists, Parker has 11 assists and Niles-Smith has 5 goals and 2 assists.

Bettorf said the future is bright for the Granite City hockey team.

“We're going to be good,” the freshman said. “We really work together. Once we get older, we're going to be really good.”

The Warriors also have been getting solid efforts from seniors Dominic Metheny, Grant Jackson and Jacob Roderick, juniors Alec Marshall, Isiah Hensley, Pavol Hutchins and Toby Jones and sophomores Nathan Merz and Sam Wielgus. Hensley, Marshall and Wielgus played in the MVCHA 1A All-Star Game last year.

Greene said he had high hopes for his team this year even though it lost five players to graduation.

“We knew we were going to be a deeper team,” the Granite City coach said. “We don't have the talent like we had last year, but we have four lines this year and that's a change for Granite. We have relied on one or two lines that carried us and this year we have four lines.”

Niles-Smith said Greene has been pretty helpful to the team this winter.

“The pre-game speech is pretty good,” he said. “Whenever he has that 15 minutes to talk to us, he gets us fired up and ready for our game.”

The Warriors have scored 77 goals. They finished in double figures four times, including a season-high 13 against East Alton-Wood River on Nov. 28.

Marshall, who is from Mascoutah, has 13 goals this season after finishing with 19 last year. Jackson, a goaltender, has won eight games, allowed 53 goals and made 256 saves.

The Warriors were scheduled to play a road game against Belleville on Dec. 26 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. They will play a home game against EA-WR on Jan. 2 at Granite City Ice Rink.

