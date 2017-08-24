Fall Notebook: Edwardsville

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Dionte Rodgers

Football

Edwardsville is looking for its seventh straight playoff season in 2017.

Last season the Tigers went 10-2 in head coach Matt Martin’s sixth season at the helm of the program. They lost in the Class 8A state quarterfinals to Glenbard West 38-21 at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Running back Dionte Rodgers returns after an explosive sophomore campaign. He rushed for 1,609 yards and scored a whopping 29 touchdowns, 28 on the ground and 1 receiving score. It set a new single-season TD record for EHS.

Players like three-year senior starter Cale Warrer on the offensive line, Ryan Connelly, a three-year starter at linebacker and junior Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who moves from starting corner to starting quarterback, will also bring plenty of experience.

There were losses for the Tigers though, including four Division I collegiate players in A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), Tate Rujawitz (SIUC), Lucas Davis (SIUC) and Riley Patterson (Memphis). Last year’s quarterback, Brenden Dickmann, also moved on to the Division II level at McKendree University. Epenesa is arguably the most touted prospect in Edwardsville football history, so those shoes will be formidable to fill.

“That was a good group of seniors, not just the ones that had the opportunity to move on, but we had some quality seniors that made a difference in our program,” Martin said.

“We have Kendall and Dionte coming back. Kendall played mostly defensive back last year, but he got some quarterback reps and he’s been getting better all summer long.”

Abdur-Rahman showed off his ability with his legs when he got snaps under center in ‘16. He ran for 184 yards and 3 TDs, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. As a corner he had 28 total tackles and an interception.

Martin thinks he’s ready to take over the reins of the offense.

“I think Kendall will do a great job,” Martin said. “He can throw the ball and he can run the ball, so that’s something if you’re defending us you’ve got to take into account. He can hurt you with both and it’s nice to have a guy that can do that.”

And while there’s a shifting around of players and losses from last year to be filled, the cupboard is far from bare.

Seniors Jacob Stellhorn and Drew Johnson return to the offensive line with Warrer to give the Tigers some experience there. Johnson will double dip, also playing defensive end.

R.J. Wilson returns at tight end as a senior and Martin has high hopes for senior Joe King at wide receiver, who was injured in ‘16.

“He’s a tremendous effort guy,” Martin said.

Donovan Booker, Zac Ballossini and Lavontas Hairston will figure in at receiver, while seniors Carson Robinson, Jacob Milton and Nick Thomas and junior Blake Williams will battle on the O-line. Junior Antonio Thigpen Jr. will contribute at fullback on offense, too.

On defense, Rodney Smith and Norman Harris are back at free safety and strong safety respectively. Junior Jalen Cooper and sophomore Ethan Young are at defensive back, while sophomores Evan Rameriz and Jacob Morrissey are at linebacker with junior Ryan Strohmeier and seniors Jaylen Lewis and Chase Viehman.

“Chase Viehman had a tremendous offseason,” Martin said. “He really got stronger and is showing a lot of maturity.”

At defensive tackles are juniors Josh Anderson and Connor Hinterser, while senior Doniven Spiller joins Johnson at defensive end.

EHS will get thrown in the fire quickly. The Tigers open with Naperville North at 3 p.m. Saturday at home, welcome CBC in Week 2 and then open the Southwestern Conference portion of the schedule on the road at East St. Louis in Week 3.

“We’re playing quality programs with tremendous traditions,” Martin said. “Our kids have a tremendous challenge and they also have an opportunity to make history. I don’t know if as a whole we’ve ever played this tough of a three game schedule in the history of Tiger football.”

Volleyball

The Tigers are coming off of a 31-7 season in 2016 where they reached the Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals.

The good news is the majority of that squad is back. EHS only lost two seniors a year ago and have big hitters Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin back to steer a talented group in ‘17. The duo combined for over 700 kills as juniors.

“Those two led the team last year in kills and in blocking as well. They were a force at the net,” Edwardsville head coach Jami Parker said, who enters her 14th season leading the program. “But what I think makes this team so special is that it is so well rounded and that’s what’s going to make the difference for us this season.

“We’ve got a broad cast of hitters coming up behind them that are going to find their stride this year and make a huge impact as well.”

Joining Pranger and Martin as experienced returners are senior Rachel Verdun, back for her fourth season at setter, senior Megan Woll at libero, seniors Delaney Allen and Mikaela Suess at defensive specialist, junior Corrine Timmermann at middle hitter and sophomore Maria Smith at outside hitter.

Parker also expects contributions from freshman outside hitter Alexa Harris and freshman middle hitter Storm Suhre.

“The team is unique because it is so well rounded this year and it’s deep. We’ve got depth at every area,” Parker said. “Honestly this team is special because of all of its components and how well the kids work together in the gym.”

The Tigers will find where they stand early. They open with the Tiger Classic on Sept. 1-2 and then hit the road for St. Joseph Academy on Sept. 6 and the Crossroads Classic in Effingham on Sept. 8-9.

Parker said the addition of Francis Howell North, Normal University High and Staunton will add to a deep Tiger Classic lineup. EHS opens with Staunton at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

After pool play is completed, bracketed play begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Boys Soccer

EHS returns after finishing 14-2-5 a year ago. It was a good season, but finishing second in the Southwestern Conference to rival Collinsville and then dropping the Class 3A Granite City Regional finale to them sticks in the team’s craw.

The Tigers had won four consecutive regional crowns prior to last year’s loss.

Back are senior defensemen Zach Timmerman and Daniel Hentz to anchor the backline for Edwardsville.

Leading scorer Alec Mills is back on offense along with, fellow seniors Bayne Noll, Kyle Wright, Hanu Freese and Jacob Mulvihill.

Junior Tyler Tepen will join Timmerman and Hentz on defense, too.

The Tigers will be relatively inexperienced in goal. Seniors Alex Kehrer and Michael Hoelting and junior Wyatt Waltenberger could all see time in the net.

There are 16 seniors on Edwardsville, which opened the season Tuesday with a scoreless tie against Chaminade at home. The Tigers welcome Granite City at 6:30 p.m. tonight to open Southwestern Conference play.

Girls Tennis

The Tigers are coming off a season where they enjoyed their best finish at the state tournament, finishing seventh at the first year of a two-class system in the IHSA.

Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse capped the solid run by finishing fourth in doubles at state. It marked the highest finish on the girls side in the history of the EHS program.

Colbert has graduated, but Desse is back for her senior season. She’s joined by fellow senior Kilauren McMahon and juniors Abby Cimarolli, Natalie Karibian and Annie McGinnis who will all be contributing for the Tigers.

Karibian was a sectional champion in singles as a sophomore.

EHS was 22-8-1 a season ago and won its 20th straight sectional championship and eighth consecutive Southwestern Conference title.

Boys Golf

The Tigers have most everything back from a 2016 season that saw them finish tied for sixth at the Class 3A state tournament.

Ben Tyrrell is finally a senior and he’s looking to build on his seventh place finish individually at state. Fellow senior Tanner White is back too after being tied for 11th at state as a junior.

Edwardsville is off to a decent start, with championships at the Alton Tee Off Classic and Madison County Tournament under its belt as well as third place at the Quincy Invite.

Tyrrell tied for medalist honors at the MadCo with a 3-under-69 at Belk Park Golf Course.

Tyrrell and White are joined on the Tigers by Jon Ratterman, Hunter James, Trevor Laub, Ian Bailey, Lucas Verdun and Aaron Young, who can all contribute to the team scores.

Adam Tyler returns for his second season as the team’s head coach with the assistance of Doug Wright and Kumar Bhooshan.

Girls Golf

Edwardsville only had one state qualifier in 2016 — Kayla Weinacht. She has graduated, but the good news is everyone else from the team that advanced to sectionals last season is back.

It’s been a good start so far for the Tigers, who won the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament and then took second at the Joliet Invitational.

Junior Sydney Sahuri carded a 77 to share medalist honors at the MadCo, while senior Addasyn Zeller and sophomore Jessica Benson shot a 72 in the scramble format in Joliet to finish second.

Other golfers contributing this season include Meara Schaefer, Mary Arth and Carlie Van Patten.

Head coach Abby Comerford returns for her second season with the Tigers.

Cross Country

The boys cross country team has had a nice string of success, advancing to the Class 3A state tournament in eight of the last nine years. The only year EHS has missed in that time is in 2015.

The Tigers return all but two of their runners from the 2016 state squad, which finished 19th at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Senior Franky Romano, juniors Roland Prenzler, Dan Powell and Max Hartman as well as sophomore Jack Pifer who all figured in the scoring for EHS at state are all back.

Todd Baxter, Raleigh Brazier, Jonah Durbin, Holden Potter and Zach Walters are all back from last year to contribute, too.

On the girls side, the Tigers are looking for a fifth straight state berth.

Last season Edwardsville took 16th at the Class 3A state meet.

Back are juniors Abby Schrobilgen and Jaycie Hudson, senior Melissa Spencer and freshman Abby Korak who scored on last season’s state squad.

Also back are Kennison Adams, Lorie Cashdollar, Kiara Delgado, Payton Flowers, Maddie Miller and Hannah Stuart from last year.

George Patrylak returns to coach the cross country squads for a 13th season.