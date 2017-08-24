Fall Notebook: Father McGivney

× Expand FILE PHOTO Eli Skubish

Boys Soccer

The Father McGivney Griffins enjoyed their best season in their brief program history last fall.

The Griffins finished 11-6-4 in their second varsity season after winning just five matches the year before. They went 4-0-2 in their first six matches.

“The boys worked very hard throughout the preseason last year,” Father McGivney coach Tim Vance said. “We had quite a few close games. Even going into this year, there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of focus and preparation so we’re ready for each game as they come one by one.”

With 14 returning players, Father McGivney will look to finish with its second straight winning season.

“We made a lot of progress last year in our second year of varsity soccer,” Vance said. “We went from 5 wins in our first year to 11 last year and we’re looking to be better this year. The guys have a lot of big goals and big expectations for the team.”

Seniors Eli Skubish, Dan Jones and Alex Loeffler and juniors D.J. Villhard, Nate Dammerich, Aaron Boulanger, Jonah Mitan, Andrew Nwacha, Kellen Weir and Nick MacLaughlin are among the top returning players for the Griffins, who were scheduled to start their season on Aug. 22 with a road match against Trinity Catholic.

Skubish was the team’s top scorer with 28 goals. Villhard led Father McGivney in assists with 9.

Volleyball

With Macy Hoppes, sisters Claire and Anna McKee, Emma Deist, Caitlyn Pendall and Madison Webb leading the way, the Griffins hope to surpass their win total of six from last fall.

“It’s a great privilege to be working with these girls again this year and I’m looking forward to an exciting season,” Father McGivney coach Amanda Pirih said.

Father McGivney played its first varsity last year. The Griffins defeated Mulberry Grove, Christ Our Savior Lutheran, Barat Academy, Madison and First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon twice for their only wins. They beat First Baptist Academy in a first-round Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional match for their first postseason victory.

“To have earned and fought for six wins over the course of the season was wonderful,” Pirih said. “Most importantly, the girls learned more that it wasn’t about the wins and losses. But they won every time they stepped foot on the court, recognizing that they’re playing for Christ. That start had set the tone for how I envisioned this program to be and how it will be from here on out.”

Father McGivney, which started its season at the Roxana Tournament this week, will field teams in all three levels — freshman, junior varsity and varsity — for the first time this fall.

“That’s an exciting development here at McGivney,” Pirih said.

Cross Country

Father McGivney has 10 boys and 3 girls on its cross country team this fall.

Senior Alex Loeffler, junior Elijah Burns, sophomore Zach Brasel, freshmen Ross Bushur, Tyler Guthrie, Diego Pacheco, Tanner Fox, Brandon Arhing, Noah Beltreamea and Christian Logue make up the boys team. Senior Abby Podshadley, junior Mira McAtee and freshman Hope Sampson are the only girls.

Bushur won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state cross country title while he was an eighth-grader at Triad Middle School last year. Loeffler, who also plays soccer, is Bushur’s older brother.

McAtee returns as the top runner on the girls team.

Golf

Father McGivney has 15 golfers this year, 13 of them are boys.

Evan Yastis, David Dempsey, Ryan McMahan, Will Hyten, Austin Blair, Casey McGranahan, D.J. Villhard, Luke Winson, Zach Hellickson are the returning players on the boys team. Josh Jamruk, Jared Korte, Andrew Nwacha and Drew Sowerwine are newcomers.

Lauren Brickner and Olivia Fults make up the girls team. Both of them are newcomers.