Fall Notebook: Metro East Lutheran

Football

After working as an assistant at Lutheran North High School in St. Louis the last three years, Micah Pomerenke has his first head coaching job this fall as he takes over the Metro East Lutheran football program.

Pomerenke replaces Matt Tschudy as head coach. He’s heading a team that has several returning players from last year such as seniors Darion Brooks, Kai Luckert and Tarin Hatcher and juniors Zach Bozarth and DaMonte’ Bean. Brooks will be the Knights’ quarterback.

“I like our team,” Pomerenke said. “I like the talent that we have. I like the senior leadership and I expect us to compete in every game that we play. We have a new schedule with a lot of new teams. We have to travel a little bit more, but I think we can compete in all of our games this year.”

The Knights have just 21 players on their team.

“Everyone will get playing time, but a lot of kids will be playing both ways with a lot of snaps,” Pomerenke said. “Conditioning is a priority for us. We’re trying to get everybody prepared for playoff football. Our hope is to dictate the style of the game and slow the game down so we can play a physical slow down game so we grind it out and get some victories.”

MELHS is on its own this fall after co-oping with Madison the last two years. The Knights also will be an independent after playing in the Prairie State Conference a year ago.

MELHS, which was 0-9 last fall, starts its ‘17 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 with a road game against Fisher. The Knights will have a road game against Madison on Sept. 2 and start their home season on Sept. 15 against Central Home School.

“It will be a fun one,” Pomerenke said. “Friday nights are special. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Volleyball

The regional championships continue to pile up for the Knights.

MELHS celebrated another regional crown last year, beating Lovejoy in three games in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional title match. The Knights lost to Clay City in two games in the Lebanon Sectional semifinals.

“It’s becoming commonplace for us,” MELHS coach Jon Giordano said. “It was our second consecutive and fifth in seven years, so it was nice to be able to have those achievements.”

Seniors Emily Schwarz, Maddie Stewart and Brenna Hopper and junior Ellen Schulte are among the returning players from last year’s team that finished 11-23-1.

The Knights lost 11 players to graduation, including captain Lydia Flaherty, Danielle Timmerman, Ashlee Robinson and Courtney Fenelon.

“We did lose a lot of people,” Giordano said. “Those are losses that hurt the club, but it happens every year. So you just have to move on, readjust and regroup.”

Boys Soccer

MELHS will have to find a way to replace its top offensive player from last year, Kedric Norwood.

Norwood, who graduated, scored a program-record 27 goals in ‘16, surpassing his own record of 21 from the year before. He was the only MELHS player in double figures in scoring last year.

The Knights return several players from last year’s team that finished 7-10-1, including seniors Kyle Asbury, Daniel Shimkus and Caleb Cope and juniors Brent Woolsey and Noah Landers. Shimkus and Woolsey share team captain duties.

Cross Country

The Knights have seven returning runners from last year’s team — Josh Jacobsen, Jonah Wilson, Nathaniel Perry, Kate Muravjova, Kimmie Stinson, Brynne Wallace and Olivia Badalamenti.

Muravjova, a senior, is MELHS’ top returning girls runner. She came three places short of qualifying for sectionals last year, placing 41st in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional.

Jacobsen, Wilson and Perry — all juniors — return from last year’s boys team that came two places short of qualifying for sectionals as a team.

The Knights have 21 runners on their team — 12 boys and 9 girls. They have co-oped with Madison the last two years.

Girls Tennis

Juniors Kathryn Butler, Maycen O’Leary, Amber Keplar and Tori Roderick are the returning players from last year’s team.

Butler and O’Leary came within a victory of qualifying for state in doubles as they lost in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Triad Sectional. The Knights finished in a tie for sixth with Mascoutah in sectionals.

Golf

Junior Michael Fields and sophomores Jonah Wilson and Cameron Gusewelle make up the Knights’ golf team this fall.

Fields is the team’s lone returning sectional qualifier. He shot a 94 in the Class 1A Wesclin Regional to advance to sectionals in ‘16.

MELHS lost six golfers to graduation.