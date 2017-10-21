Fall revival

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic volleyball players Regina Guehlstorf (3), Lauren Heinz (24), Amanda Murray (11) and Peyton Kline celebrate a point against Nokomis on Oct. 12 at home. The Explorers clinched a piece of the Prairie State Conference title with a win over Nokomis.

With her Marquette Catholic volleyball team trailing 11-5 in the first game to the Nokomis Redskins on Oct. 12 in a Prairie State Conference home match, Peyton Kline didn’t panic.

“We’ve been coming from behind a lot this season,” the senior setter said.

The Explorers came from behind to win the first game, 25-23. Then, they stormed to a 5-0 lead in the second game en route to a 25-18 win to pull off the two-game victory over the Redskins.

“We really wanted to get the win,” Kline said. “We started off kind of slow, but we really got our momentum going. After that, we really performed well.”

The Explorers had another reason to celebrate after beating Nokomis. They clinched a share of the Prairie State Conference title.

“It’s my fourth year with the girls and it’s really awesome,” Marquette senior Regina Guehlstorf said. “We have never been this good and it’s really nice to see it all come together for my senior year.”

Marquette will also celebrate a winning season this fall. The Alton school took a 15-12 record into its regular season finale against East Alton-Wood River on Oct. 18 at home.

Last season, the Explorers finished 13-19. They surpassed their ‘16 win total with the victory over Nokomis.

“Our goal was to get a winning season and we wanted to go out and play as hard we can,” Marquette coach Sue Heinz said. “We knew that we weren’t going to be undefeated. No team thinks they’re going to be undefeated. I think a few of our losses could have been wins.”

Marquette clinched a winning season after beating Benton in two games in its final match of the Freeburg Monster Mash Tournament on Oct. 14.

“It’s a big accomplishment and it’s something that we’ve been working hard for,” Kline said.

Now, the Explorers are setting their sights on winning the regional title. Marquette drew the No. 5 seed in sub-sectional B of the Class 2A Nashville Sectional and will play No. 11 Dupo in a first-round match of the Dupo Regional at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

A win over Dupo will advance the Explorers to play fourth-seeded Hillsboro in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. the next night. The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

Marquette last won a regional in 2005.

“I’m very excited for regionals,” Kline said. “I hope we go far because I don’t want it to end.”

The Explorers have been getting strong efforts from Kline, Guehlstorf, seniors Carly Creel, Lauren Heinz, Amanda Murray and Grace Frost and juniors Brooklyn Taylor, Jenna Zacha, Payton Connors and Kaitlyn Coles.

“I do have a lot of talented players and I have girls who potentially want to continue playing in college, whether it would be at the collegiate level or the club level,” Sue Heinz said. “They’re just athletes, they’re scrappy and they want to win. Sometimes, it’s a team that kind of gets down and it’s hard to build up and kind of get back out of that.”

Kline leads the Explorers with 483 assists and 170 service points. She had a season-high 35 assists against Greenville on Aug. 31.

“Peyton has stepped up coming in as setter this year and did a really good job,” Heinz said.

Guehlstorf is the team’s leader in kills (189) and blocks (111), Taylor is second in kills with 184 and Creel has 370 digs, and Zacha has 133 service points with 39 aces.

Heinz said she’s pleased with Taylor’s performance this season. She had 13 kills in matches against Hillsboro, Bunker Hill, and Benton. In the Explorers’ come-from-behind three-game win over Civic Memorial on Aug. 30, she finished with a team-high 7 kills.

“Brooklyn is on fire,” Heinz said. “Brooklyn may make a few more mistakes than Regina does, but I think because Brooklyn goes at it so hard.”

After a 4-5 start, the Explorers caught fire, winning six matches in a row. They won the Marquette/EA-WR Tournament on Sept. 9 with a 3-0 record, including a come-from-behind three-game victory over Wesclin in the championship match.

“Wesclin is a phenomenal school and to be able to come from behind in that game and finally win in three was so awesome,” said Guehlstorf, who finished with 20 kills in the tournament. “It really culminated in everything we’ve been working on during the off-season and throughout the season so far.”

Besides Nokomis, the Explorers also beat Bunker Hill, Mount Olive and Metro East Lutheran in conference play. Last year, Marquette was 3-2 in PSC matches.

“It’s a big deal,” Heinz said. “This is my fourth year coaching and it’s the second year we won conference. So I’m really happy and I’m proud of these girls.”

The Marquette coach was also thrilled her team beat Nokomis for the third year in a row. A year ago, the Explorers came from behind to beat the Redskins 24-26, 25-8, 25-16 on the road to clinch a winning season in conference play.

“We were coming off a couple of tough losses in the last week to Valmeyer and Roxana and Gibault earlier this week,” Heinz said. “We were kind of down, so in practice, we talked about getting up and coming together as a team and not letting those errors get us down. So in the first game, we were still trying to get out of our little funk, but then we pulled it together. We were getting a couple of questionable calls that took the wind out of our sails, but we got right back into it.”

