Fall Sports Notebook: Alton

Boys Soccer

The Alton Redbirds enjoyed a strong season in Nick Funk’s first year as head coach last fall, going 14-6-2.

“It was a successful season as far as building the kids and getting the results out of them that most people wouldn’t expect us to do,” Funk said.

This year’s team lost 17 players to graduation. Still, Funk is optimistic that his squad will turn in another winning season.

“There’s a lot of skill that came back,” he said. “We’re a little bit younger, but it’s hard to lose 17 seniors.”

Seniors Levi Davis and Colin Lombardi are the top returning players from last year’s team. Davis earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors a year ago.

Girls Tennis

Jesse Macias is excited about this year’s team.

“We have good numbers,” the Alton coach said. “We have 25 girls out and it’s a little bit more than last year. We have a deep varsity team. We have 14 girls who should get varsity playing time. It will be tough. We usually play 6, 8 or 10, but we have 14 kids who are right there at the varsity level.”

Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, sisters Mackenzie and Cali Giertz, Nikki Lowe and Val Walters are the returning varsity players from last year’s team that finished 7-7.

Fischer, Macias and Saenz were named on the all-conference team a year ago.

The Redbirds opened the season by sharing the championship of the inaugural Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament. They will also play host to the Robert Logan Invite on Sept. 16. The two tournaments honor the two Riverbend tennis ambassadors who passed away in 2016.

Girls Golf

Senior Morgan Bemis will lead the way for the Redbirds this fall.

Last year, Bemis was the team’s lone sectional qualifier after shooting an 85 at the Class AA Edwardsville Regional. This year, she will lead a team that includes Addison Gregory, Jenna Fleming, and Paige Wittman.

The Redbirds were 5-10 overall and 3-3 in conference play last season.

Carey Cappel is back for her 10th season as head coach.

Boys Golf

Dylan Lahue and Adam Stilts are among the top returning players from last year’s Alton team, which finished seventh in the Southwestern Conference tournament and had one sectional qualifier in Dalton Lahue, who is now graduated.

The Redbirds finished 17th in the Alton Tee-Off Classic on Aug. 15 and sixth in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament two days later.

Zach Deeder enters his fourth season as head coach of the Birds.

Football

The Redbirds will look to seniors Jonathan Bumpers, Darrell Smith, Kiondray Samelton, Kevin Caldwell, Jr., and Ryan Kane to help them improve on last year’s 0-9 record.

Bumpers is back at wide receiver; Smith and Samelton are competing for the running back position, Caldwell returns at defensive back and wide receiver and Kane is one of the offensive and defensive linemen.

Senior Taylor Price will handle the quarterback duties after serving as the backup last year.

The Redbirds open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Highland and will welcome Quincy at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in their home opener at Public School Stadium.

Eric Dickerson is back at the helm for his third season.

Volleyball

With seven returning players, the Redbirds will look to get back to their winning ways this fall.

Seniors Saddi Brands, Gwen Hunter, Katie Mans, Sydney Schmidt and Emily Stahl, junior Grace Kane and sophomore Kaija Ufert are back from last year’s team that finished with 14-20-1 overall and 0-7 in conference play. Alton was 21-13 the year before.

Head coach Stacey Ferguson is back for her ninth season with the Birds. She owns a 149-121-6 mark in her career at AHS.

Cross Country

Last year, Alton had both boys and girls teams qualify for sectionals, but had no state qualifiers.

This year’s boys team lost three runners to graduation, but returns senior Kelvin Cummings, juniors Zak Wilson and Ben Lewis, and sophomore Cassius Havis.

Sophomores Jessie Markel and Emma Voumard and juniors Morgan Rauscher and Kellie Mans will lead the girls team.

Vernon Curvey is back as head coach.

