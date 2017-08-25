Fall Sports Notebook: Civic Memorial

Football

Two consecutive seasons of playoff football have been special for the Civic Memorial football faithful.

A third straight may be a little rougher to accomplish.

“We lost 20 seniors, so we’re going to be awfully young,” second-year head coach Mike Parmentier said. “We’ve got 10 seniors back. We have one starter back on defense (Eli Jones) and three starters (Brayden Pierce, Travis Wallace and Brayden Georgeoff) back on offense, so we’ve got a lot of newbies out there.”

Last season Pierce threw for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns, while running for 4 more on the ground as the quarterback for the 5-5 Eagles.

“He’s been a real calming factor with the transition of so many new guys,” Parmentier said. “The one spot you want to have experience at is quarterback. I hope he can transition his game from spring and summer onto the field on Friday nights this fall, and I think he will.

“Offensively we’re going to lean on Pierce a little more this year as far as we’re going to throw the football a little more. We’re going to continue to run the football, but putting the ball in his hands a little more, we can open it up. We don’t have the size that we had obviously on the offensive line. We have quickness on the line, so we will utilize that.”

Austin Eaton, Alex Glover, Joe Whitworth, and Tristan Frank will be in the mix running the ball.

CM opens at Marquette Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday before heading to Memorial Stadium at East Alton-Wood River High in Week 2.

“We’ve got Marquette and Wood River and they’re playoff teams from last year, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Parmentier said. “We’re really excited about those games. It’s nice to get that rivalry going with those two schools.”

Volleyball

CM went 20-13-1 in 2016, the program’s first winning season since 2010.

The Eagles lost seven seniors who had contributed for three seasons at varsity and been integral to the program’s development.

“We did have a lot of great leadership in those seniors and they’ve definitely left an imprint on the younger girls,” fifth-year CM head coach Amanda Biggs said. “The juniors and seniors we have coming in this year have just followed that trend and the mentality that we work for everything and earn everything. Throughout the summer and even this first week the atmosphere has been phenomenal.”

Replacing setter Sydney Marshall will be tough. Marshall dished out a career-high 35 assists in her final game, a 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 loss to Roxana at the Class 3A Jersey Regional.

“It’s definitely going to be a transition because we’re going from a 5-1 to a 6-2 formation, so we’ll be rotating setters and having three big hitters up front,” Biggs said. “It will be a little different for us.”

Senior Jenny Durbin, junior Ashlyn Emerick and junior Tayler Greenwood will be rotating as setters. Senior Susan Buchanan will be the right outside hitter, while senior Hannah Schmidt and sophomore Sydney Henke will work in at middle blocker and senior Kara Mosby, a transfer from Father McGivney, has fit in nicely on defense.

“We’ve transitioned Susan from the outside and middle over to the right side to fill Kaity Kappler’s spot and Susan has been phenomenal,” Biggs said. “Her blocking is excellent and that will be huge for us against big hitting teams.”

Boys Soccer

After starting 5-0 in 2016, CM finished up 7-11-1.

It was the fifth straight losing season for the Eagles, but it saw them win more games than the previous three seasons combined.

Third-year head coach Derek Jarman is growing the program. CM has better numbers in ‘17 than it has had since prior to Jarman’s tenure.

Seniors Keante Hardimon and Kameron Denney serve as captains, while seniors Parker Calvin, Mikey Stevenson and Jayden Heeren, and sophomore Nic Vaughn look to be key contributors.

Hudson Brown, a junior, will handle goalie duties for the graduated Jacoby Robinson, who had 296 saves last season and 1,000 in his career to sit third all-time in IHSA history.

Boys Golf

Ty Laux enters his second season as CM head coach after replacing longtime head coach Steve Carey.

The Eagles qualified seniors Chase Spanhook and Will Spencer for the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional last season, but they’re gone.

Jacob Fromme, Michael Dixon and Adam Flack look to pace CM in 2017.

The Eagles shot 391 in the Hickory Stick Invite and 399 at the Madison County Tournament in the first week of the season.

Girls Golf

The Eagles shot a 391 at the Madison County Tournament at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City to open the season on Aug. 15, finishing second in the small-school division.

Senior Isabella Roberts shot 90 to lead CM. Roberts, Maisey Watson, Carmen Phillips and Sophie Blagoue look to lead the Eagles this year.

Jane Middleton returns for her seventh season as the head coach.

Cross Country

Jake Peal returns for his second season at the helm of the CM cross country program.

On the boys side after advancing out of the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional last season, the Eagles return six of their seven runners.

Senior Cohl Callies and juniors Parker Borth and Drake Stephenson return with good experience and talent to pace CM.

As for the girls, sophomore Zoey Lewis will lead the charge.

She was CM’s lone qualifier out of the Jacksonville Regional, where she finished 11th. Ryan Allison, Reese Borth, Madelyn Ehlers, Kati Wells, and Addie Callies join Lewis on the girls squad.

Girls Tennis

CM failed to garner a point at the Class A Triad Regional in 2016. They hope to change that this year.

Cassie Reed and Morgan Butler are two of the returners for the Eagles.

Matt Carmody is back for his second season as the head coach of CM.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter