Fall Sports Notebook: East Alton-Wood River

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Justin Englar

Football

The East Alton-Wood River football team finished last year with the first winning season in a decade and coach Garry Herron says he feels the team can continue moving in the right direction this fall.

“These are the best practices we’ve had in three years,” Herron said. “It’s pretty exciting. Hopefully we can go on and get a big win against Breese Central.”

EA-WR will kick off the 2017 campaign at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Breese Central. It finished last season with a 6-4 mark, the first winning season since 2006. The Oilers also made their first appearance in the playoffs since ‘06.

EA-WR has experience in its corner this year. It lost eight seniors to graduation last year, but only three were starters. It has 12 seniors this year, many who started as juniors.

Senior Justin Englar is one of them; he returns at quarterback this year.

“He should have thrown for 1,000 yards last year,” Herron said. “But we run the ball a lot. He should be up to 1,000 yards this year and if we can rush for 3,000 yards than we should be OK.”

The Oilers also return senior running backs Zach Womack and Gabe Grimes. Womack was the team’s leading rusher with 1,500 yards and he also scored 19 touchdowns. Grimes rushed for just under 1,000 yards. Senior Brayden Young will also play running back. Herron called Young a “smart runner” and also “hard to tackle.”

On defense, EA-WR lost just one player to graduation. Seniors Lukas Westbrook and Dominic Scroggins will return as linebackers along with leading tackler Zach Kincade. Herron expects them to make key contributions.

Boys Golf

Kyle Duncan starts his first year as head boys golf coach at EA-WR. Duncan resigned as head boys basketball last year. He also coaches baseball.

“I stepped down as boys basketball coach because I have a newborn son,” Duncan said. “Basketball season is so, so long. Drew Sobol was our best golfer and we lost him. We’re going to have to start from the bottom up and rebuild.”

Drew Sobol qualified for the Class 2A state tournament last season as an individual. He led the field after the first day, so he’ll leave some big shoes to fill. His dad, Dave Sobol, was the longtime golf coach for the Oilers.

EA-WR has just one senior this fall, Matt Shay, who is out for the team for the first time. Junior Austin Compton won a varsity letter last season. Juniors Mason Walker and Joey Rangle are also golfing this season.

“He’s improved a lot,” Duncan said of Compton. “He’ll keep improving. I think he should be an overall team leader.”

Duncan said freshman Keegan Rigdon is “showing a lot of promise.”

“We really expect a lot of good things out of him,” Duncan said. “He’s playing very well in practice.”

Cross Country

Coach Russ Colona starts his 28th year as boys and girls cross country coach at EA-WR this season. He describes his career as “fun” and “amazing.”

The boys team has set the mark for postseason success in qualifying for sectionals eight years in a row. Colona said his senior leadership should propel the team to a ninth season at sectionals. The cross country team has four seniors this fall: Chase Wallendorff, Nik Dudley, Jacob Mustain, and Blake Unterbrink.

Junior Megan Wallendorff, Chase’s cousin, is the only runner on the girls team this year. Wallendorff ran track last year and Colona said she’s worked hard over the summer and is looking strong in early practices.

Boys Soccer

Mike Lawson starts his eighth season as head boys soccer coach for the Oilers in 2017.

Under his leadership, EA-WR is moving in the right direction, as the team has strung together four winning seasons in a row. The Oilers finished 12-10 last year and finished the 2015 and 2014 campaigns with 16-5-1 and 12-8 records.

The winning spurt started in 2013 when the team finished the year with a 17-3-1 record.

EA-WR moves on from Jordan Schmigdall, Luke Sims and Zac Lafferty, its three leading scorers who were all seniors last year.

Girls Volleyball

Patti Scott returns for another season as head girls volleyball coach at EA-WR.

The Oilers hope to find some better success on the court this season. Their best record in the past five years is 15-16 in 2012.

EA-WR was 5-25 last season and lost to Civic Memorial in the opening round of the Class 3A Jersey Regional.

Girls Tennis

Mary Broadway starts her 14th season as EA-WR’s girls tennis coach this year.

The Oilers hope to find more success this season as they enter the second go-around in Class A. In 2016, the first year of a two-class tennis system in IHSA play, they failed to score any points at the Triad Sectional.

