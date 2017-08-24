Fall Sports Notebook: Granite City

Football

The Granite City Warriors came within a whisker of finishing with a winning season last fall.

The Warriors were 4-5 in the ‘16 season. They lost to Belleville West and Edwardsville in their final two games of the year.

With several returning players this fall, Granite City is setting its sights on finishing with its first winning record since 2011 and its second under coach Carl Luehmann.

“We’re gearing towards that first game and taking it one game at a time,” said Luehmann, who is in his eighth season as head coach. “My assistant coaches Freddie Layne, Justin Williamson and Brad Hasquin have done a great job with the kids in getting them ready. You never know until you get out there and play against another team and see where you’re at.”

The Warriors return two of their top offensive players from last year in sophomore Freddy Edwards and junior Richard Graham. Last year, Edwards earned all-Southwestern Conference honors at quarterback after rushing for 1,128 yards with 19 touchdowns and throwing for 470 yards. Graham rushed for 283 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Among the senior returning players are wide receiver/defensive back Eugene Williba, defensive end Adam Marmion and linebacker/wide receiver Cordele Mackin. Williba was named on the all-conference team at defensive back last year.

The Warriors start their season at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against Jersey at Kevin Greene Field. Last year, Granite City blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 39-35 to the Panthers.

“The first game is going to be a test,” Luehmann said. “Jerseyville has some very good players coming back. It’s going to be a very good ballclub.”

Cross Country

After two years, Andrew O’Keefe’s high school cross country career at Granite City is off to a good start.

O’Keefe has competed in the state meet twice and has 15 top-10 finishes. Last year, he finished in the top 10 in 8 races and finished 69th with a personal-best time of 15:12 at the state meet.

This fall, O’Keefe, a junior, will lead a Granite City boys cross country team that includes returning runners such as seniors Tyler Tindall and Jack Blomme, junior Tony Harold and sophomore Jeremiah Perry.

O’Keefe won a pair of races during the summer — the Mud Mountain 5K Classic on July 29 and the Patriots in the Park 5K Run on July 1.

“Every year, he continues to get better and better and having a big standout year,” Granite City coach Richie Skirball said. “This maybe the year that he may take a giant leap forward and being the elite runner in the year. It was very impressive watching him win the Mud Mountain race. His training is coming together phenomenally.”

Senior Alyssa Comer and sophomore Chessy Nikonowicz are the top returning runners on the girls team. Last year, they were the Warriors’ representatives at the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.

“Alyssa ran a good part of the summer with us,” Skirball said. “Chessy is definitely what the team is looking at as the big leader that everyone is looking up to. She puts in a lot of work in the weight room over the summer with high mileage and she’s ready to get after for her sophomore year.”

Volleyball

Seniors Morgan Tanksley, Donyai Garrett, Lexi Short and Hannah Moore are the top returning players from last year’s Granite City team that enjoyed its best season in 13 years last fall.

The Warriors finished 14-15-1 in ‘16, hitting the double-digit mark in victories for the first time since 2003. They also doubled their win total of seven from the ‘15 season.

Tanksley returns as the Warriors’ top outside hitter. Last year, she earned second team all-Southwestern Conference honors after leading the team in kills, digs and service aces.

Garrett and Short are back as the team’s setters and Moore will play defensive specialist.

Ginger Harrison returns for her fifth season as head coach.

Girls Golf

Senior Megan Keel will lead the way for the Warriors this season.

Last year, she shot under 50 seven times and was Granite City’s lone sectional qualifier. She’s the first golfer in program history to qualify for sectionals three straight years.

Keel started her senior season on Aug. 15 by finishing third with an 84 in the large-school division at the Madison County Tournament at the Legacy Golf Course.

Keel will lead a Granite City team that has returning golfers Makenzi Meador and Caroline Reynolds and newcomers Payton Reeves, Lexi Schmidtke and Layla Reynolds.

The Warriors finished 7-5 in ‘16, their second straight winning season.

Karen Greenwald returns for her 11th season as head coach. She took over duties in the 2007 season.

Boys Soccer

The Warriors will celebrate their 50th season with a new head coach in Ryan Reeves this fall.

Reeves, a 1991 GCHS grad, is the ninth coach in the history of the boys soccer program. He will take over a team that returns a handful of players from last year’s team that finished 5-10-6. Seniors Jose Rios, Zach Medlin and Austin Mollet and junior goalkeeper Braden Dickerson are among the returning players.

The Warriors start their season and the Reeves era at 6:30 tonight with a road match against the Edwardsville Tigers.

Granite City will have its 50th anniversary celebration this weekend. The team will have a dedication ceremony at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at Gene Baker Field. A movie chronicling the history of the program will be shown at noon Saturday at the Granite City Cinema.

Boys Golf

Seniors Drew Wielgus and Grant Beanland and sophomores Cameron Rubenacker, Sam Wielgus, Bennett Smallie and Cole Bartling are among the top returning players from last year’s team that finished 5-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

The Warriors began their season on Aug. 15 with a 12th-place finish in the Alton Tee-Off Classic. Drew Wielgus led the way with an 84.

Wielgus also shot an 84 in the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 17 in Wood River and came up one stroke short of earning a medal.

Jeff Ridenour is back for his eighth season as GCHS coach.

Girls Tennis

The Warriors return five of their starting six players from last season — seniors Kourtney Singleton, Maya Ware and Kayla Bridick, junior Olivia Brinker and sophomore Emma Van Buskirk.

Singleton earned third-team all-conference honors in singles for the second straight season last fall.

Granite City starts its season on Aug. 29 with a home match against Triad.

Linda Ames is in her second stint as GCHS coach. She has been coaching the Warriors since ‘13. She headed the program 1994-2004.

