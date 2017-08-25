Fall Sports Notebook: Roxana

Volleyball

Last year, longtime Roxana coach Mike McKinney reached 300 career wins en route to guiding his team to a regional championship match and a 23-13 record, just a win shy of the school record of 24 set in 2013.

This year, McKinney’s 23rd with the Shells and 29th overall as a coach, brings him a number of returning players and hopes to do even better. Roxana opened the 2017 season with three wins on Monday at the Roxana Tournament.

“I see us possibly being better than we were last year on the win total,” McKinney said. “We have tons of potential.”

Most important of the returning seniors is Braeden Lackey at outside hitter. Lackey produced a school-record 300 kills in ‘16, surpassing Bailey MaGuire’s previous record of 288.

Other seniors on the team include Brittney Alexander, Hannah Kelley, Krista Meyer and Lindsey Scroggins.

Also returning are juniors Taylor Jackson, Lindsey Cameron and Abby Kurth, who contributed significantly last year.

McKinney will be looking for sophomores Kiley Winfree and Abby Zangori as well as freshman Macie Lucas to contribute. Lucas and Kurth will share setting duties for the Shells.

“We’ve got a group of freshmen coming in who were 45-3 in junior high and are looking to jump in,” McKinney said.

Cross Country

Coach Scott Edwards had his biggest showing of runners this year with 29 coming out for the team.

“I’ve had 25 multiple times, but this is the biggest team I have ever had,” Edwards said. “We have 12 freshmen, 7 girls and 5 boys, so that’s really good for us.”

The outpouring comes one year after the boys team competed at the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Six seniors from last year’s team are gone, but the squad is still ripe with experience and new talent. Edwards said this is largely because of heavy recruiting efforts, including the recently established Roxana Running Club, which will act in part as a feeder program for his cross country team in the future.

“It’s all about recruiting, and it’s a relentless job,” Edwards said. “We finally have a feeder program in the Roxana Running Club, but even then out of those 12 new runners I think only five are from the club. Seven of them are brand new to running.

“Not all schools have it. It was an act of congress to get this running club. I have one particular parent that her daughter runs and she’s a big runner, and if you don’t get those kinds of people it’s hard to get anything started.”

Cree Stumpf and Michaela Tarpley will look to be the standouts for the boys and girls teams, respectively. Edwards expects the pair to make waves individually. Last year, Stumpf placed 150th at state with a time of 17:12, the best among all Roxana runners at the event.

Football

Roxana is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2-7 record in 2016.

The Shells lost seven seniors to graduation, but several key players are returning this year. Leading point-scorer Joey Johnson, who rushed for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns last season is back along with Wyatt Kirkpatrick, who ran for 556 yards and 4 TDs; and Michael Cherry, who rushed for 266 yards and tallied three rushing TDs and one touchdown as the team’s leading returner on special teams. Last year’s starting quarterback Marcus Hartnett also returns as a senior.

Running back Jordan Hawkins, who rushed for 1,079 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore, will forego his senior year to concentrate on a promising track and field career as a discus thrower. A torn labrum shortened his junior season.

The Shells open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. South Central Conference rival Southwestern. They are looking for a return to the playoffs after going in 2014 and 2015.

Boys Soccer

The Roxana booters lost their home opener 6-0 against Civic Memorial on Monday.

This is head coach Jamie Futrell’s second season at the helm of a very young team. A 2002 graduate of Roxana, Futrell will look to improve on last year’s 1-15 record but will need big contributions from seniors Griffin Brock, Logan Presley, Tyler Svoboda and Domanic Weigler. Svoboda led the team in points last year.

This year’s squad also features a lot of underclassmen. Half of the players on this year’s roster are freshmen and sophomores.

Boys Golf

As a team, Roxana finished second in the small-school division of the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 17 at Belk Park Golf Course with a 368.

Senior Scott Anderson finished fourth with an 83, Brandon Kelley placed sixth with an 88 and Matt Marcuzzo was seventh with an 89.

Prior to that, Anderson finished seventh at the Hickory Stick Invite, also at Belk Park, carding an 80 on Aug. 14.

As a team, the Shells shot 376 at the tournament. Anderson, Marcuzzo (88), Kelley (93) and Justin Dearduff (115) scored for Roxana.

Numbers are up from last season, so head coach Jeff Pare has his team focused on maintaining its early success throughout the rest of the season.

Girls Golf

Coach Krissy Little will again be looking to senior Bailey Sharpmack in 2017.

Sharpmack medaled nine times last year, won the Class A Marquette Regional and finished ninth at the Salem Sectional to earn a state tournament berth in ‘16.

On Aug. 15, Sharpmack shot 77 to win the small-school individual championship and share medalist honors with Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri at the Madison County Tournament. She finished with 11 pars and one birdie at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Junior Olivia Stangler and sophomore Gabrielle Blakely also return with varsity experience and look to contribute.

Girls Tennis

This year’s team brings back all-SCC selections and seniors Haley Milazzo and Sara Kreutztrager. They form a potent doubles tandem and look to contribute in singles as well in ‘17.

Gone to graduation is Sydney Owsley, who qualified for state three times in her career. She also won the South Central Conference singles championship in her final year and helped the Shells finish with a 12-3 record in dual matches in 2016.

Coach Michael Kathriner will have a host of players vying to help fill Owsley’s void, including Jessica Levan, Anna-Marie Bailey, Delaney Tyler, Amanda Orr, Hannah Robinson, Emily Shelton, Autumn Shelton, Abby Gegen, Lauren Gegen, and Maddie Pirtle.

