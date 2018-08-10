Fall sports to kick off next week in Alton

ALTON | AHS Fall Sports Kick-Off Night is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Public School Stadium, 1511 State St.

Itinerary

4 p.m. — Gates open (admission-donation)

5 p.m. — Introduction of boys soccer program

5:15-6:30 p.m. (approximate) — Boys soccer scrimmage (stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Introduction of girls volleyball program (track at Public School Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Volleyball scrimmage inside West gym

6:30 p.m. — Introduction of cross country, boys and girls golf, girls volleyball, cheerleading and dance

6:45 p.m. — Marching 100 introduction and performance

7 p.m. — Football introduction

7:15–8:30 p.m. (approximate) — Football scrimmage

7:45 p.m. (approximate) — Girls tennis introduction during break in scrimmage because of 5 p.m. match at AHS

Coaches may choose to have parent meetings after introductions and/or scrimmages.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter