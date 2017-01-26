Family affair

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Melanie Williams (left) and her mother, Margie Cooke, make up the coaching staff of the Warriors’ bowling team. Williams is the head coach and Cooke is the assistant.

Granite City head bowling coach Melanie Williams was thrilled when she found out who was going to be her new assistant before the season began in November.

It’s her mother, Margie Cooke.

“It’s a lot of fun,” the fifth-year coach said. “It brings back a lot of memories to when I was younger. She’s been dependable and she’s good with the kids, so she can teach them as she taught me.”

Williams, who graduated from GCHS in 2003, bowled with the Warriors all four years. She was a standout bowler at Granite City, competing at state in her junior and senior seasons and earning all-Southwestern Conference honors three times. She went on continue her bowling career at McKendree University.

Williams, who was the last Granite City girls’ bowler to qualify for state in 2003, got a lot of support from her mother during her long bowling career.

“My mom started me bowling when I was younger and all through high school, she was there to cheer me on and even when I went to McKendree, she was at all of those matches as well,” she said. “She has always been my rock when it came to bowling.”

Now, the mother-daughter tandem is coaching a Granite City bowling program that has a combined three seniors, eight juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen.

“They’re behind each other, even more so than they have been in the past,” said Cooke, who replaced Alan Schmidt as assistant this year. “That’s me looking out when I come out and watch them.”

Williams said she has high hopes for the bowling program in the ‘17-18 season.

“I believe if they put in the time over the summer and the off-season and I really think if we can get them all on at the same time, they can do pretty well,” she said.

Senior Ashley Heiman, who has bowled with the Warriors since her freshman year, said having Williams and Cooke as her coaches is pretty special to her, especially since they’re her cousins from her mother’s side of the family.

“They’re great coaches,” she said. “They help a lot. They’re harder on me because I’m family and I should know better than to do stupid stuff.”

Cooke said she is enjoying her new job.

“I like it,” she said. “It’s fun. I like the kids. They remind me of when she was little. I try to help her. We used to bowl tournaments together. That’s how we got started. It (the game) is a little different than when she bowled. I was there with her, so I was behind her and these kids are starting out and I’m trying to teach them how to bowl like she did. It’s a challenge, but it’s fun.”

Heiman said Cooke has been a great addition to the team.

“I love Margie,” the Granite City senior said. “She’s the best person ever. She makes everything like super, super fun.”

Williams is in her fifth season as Granite City head bowling coach. She coached the boys’ team to its first and only sectional championship in her first season. During her coaching career, the Warriors had four sectional qualifiers and one state qualifier in the boys’ division and three sectional qualifiers in the girls’ division.

One of those boys’ sectional qualifiers is freshman David Reagan. He became Granite City’s lone sectional representative after bowling a 1,082 at the Salem Regional on Jan. 16.

Seniors Austin Kuenkler and Daniel Caruso and juniors Dylan Adams and Cody Kuenkler round out the boys’ team.

The girls’ team is led by Heiman with a 163 average. She started the season with a medal after finishing in the top five at the Triad Tournament at Camelot Bowl.

The Granite City girls will compete in the Triad Sectional at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at Camelot Bowl. Last year, they had two sectional qualifiers; one of them is junior Morgan Fazio.

Juniors Courtney Awalt and Marissa Lahey, sophomore Jaclyn Hudzik and freshmen Mikayla Westbrook and Katie Reagan are the other members of the girls’ squad.

The boys’ and girls’ teams each have two wins in dual-match play.

“I think they’re bowling decent,” Williams said. “I don’t think they’re bowling to their full potential, personally. But that just means that they have to put in extra time outside on their own to better their games. As a team, none of them are on at the same time, it seems.

“As for team scores, they’re not as high as they should be. But as long as they give it their all and they do their best, that’s all you can ask for.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter