Family matters

× Expand Photos by Bill Roseberry (Right) First-year Granite City coach Gerard Moore barks out directions from the bench on Dec. 15 during a Southwestern Conference game at Edwardsville. (Left) GCHS junior Zidane Moore looks to set up the Warrior offense at Edwardsville on Dec. 15. The point guard is happy to be playing for his father this season.

Zidane Moore was pretty excited when his father, Gerard, was named the new Granite City boys basketball coach on April 25.

“When I knew he was going to get the job, I’m like this was going to be pretty cool being behind him,” the Granite City junior point guard said. “My last couple of years with him being my coach is going to be a cool experience.”

Gerard Moore replaced Raffi Karibian as GCHS coach. This year, he’s coaching a team that had just four returning players from last season — Zidane Moore, Nick Grote, Davontay Mason and Justin Wiley.

Gerard said he’s happy that he’s getting the opportunity to coach his youngest son. He coached his oldest son, Zeke, while he was at Riverview Gardens from 2014-2016.

“They’re two completely different players,” Gerard said. “Zeke is a Division I player, so it’s easy to draw plays for him. Give him the ball and he’ll make them. You don’t have to be creative when you’re a Division I player. Zidane is really young and sometimes I can get frustrated because I expect more than what he can provide and sometimes I have to be very realistic of what he can do and what he can’t do. The sooner my emotions are not in it, the better he’s going to be and the better the team is going to be.”

The Moores are looking to help the Warriors get back on the winning track this season. After winning only one game last season, Granite City has six this winter, including a pair of buzzer-beating victories over East St. Louis and Belleville East.

“I feel like we need to play together and play hard and work as a team,” Zidane said. “Obviously, we have a hard work ethic. It’s not really there yet, but I feel like as the chemistry comes along, we’re going to work together.”

The Warriors have been getting strong efforts from a pair of newcomers — juniors Emmitt Gordon and Jerry Watson. Gordon, a transfer from Riverview Gardens, is leading the team in scoring at 15 points per game and Watson, coming off an outstanding football season for the Warriors last fall, is averaging 7.5 points.

Zidane Moore is enjoying another solid season with the Warriors this year. He’s the second-leading scorer at 11 points per game.

Last year, Zidane — who played his freshman season at Riverview Gardens — averaged six points per game in his first season at GCHS.

The junior said having his father as coach was a big help to him this season.

“It’s pretty cool to have him behind me in everything I do and stuff,” he said. “He’s got my back and I have his back.”

Gerard Moore, who played collegiate ball at New Mexico State from 1998-2000, is the Warriors’ third coach in three seasons. He worked as an assistant for four years under Steve Roustio, who headed the program from 2008-2016.

Gerard said he’s optimistic about his team’s future. The Warriors have two seniors and six juniors.

“I honestly believe that things are coming together,” the first-year Granite City coach said. “I really think we will finish strong the rest of the way, especially next year coming in. We’re going to be better because we have a young group and when that young group gets that kind of success, good things are going to happen.”

The Warriors began their season — and the Gerard Moore era — with a 65-45 victory over Nokomis on Nov. 21 in the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament. After losing six games in a row, they beat Trinity Grammar School of Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 9.

Granite City suffered a five-game losing streak before beating Riverview Gardens 49-43 in the final game of the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville on Dec. 30.

A week later, the Warriors knocked off East St. Louis 51-49 for their first Southwestern Conference win of the season. Mason hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1 second left in the game to help Granite City beat the Flyers for the first time since ‘15. It was also the first time since 2001 the Warriors won at East Side.

The following week, the Warriors edged Belleville East 57-56 on a basket by Grote as time expired, making it the first time since ‘15 Granite City beat the Lancers.

“Those were pretty crucial,” Zidane said of the two big wins. “Coming in, we were like, ‘If we win these games, we’ll have a good second half of the season.’”

Gerard said the wins over East St. Louis and Belleville East have given his team a boost of confidence for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s a huge step forward to what we’re trying to do here at Granite,” he said. “I think it gives the kids a good sense of what they can do.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter