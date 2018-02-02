Family ties

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Tyus family has five members playing sports this winter at Civic Memorial. Pictured are (front row, from left) Caine and Caleb Tyus (back row) Danielle Massey, Alaira Tyus and Kourtland Tyus.

When the Civic Memorial winter sports season started in November, Sean Tyus knew he was going to have his hands full.

He has five of his six children competing in sports at CM. Alaira and Kourtland Tyus, along with half-sister Danielle Massey, play with the school’s girls basketball team and twin brothers Caleb and Caine Tyus compete with the wrestling squad.

“They keep me hopping not only this winter, but all of the time,” Sean said.

All winter long, Sean has been going to basketball games and wrestling matches while coaching the Trimpe Middle School wrestling team.

On Jan. 24, Sean got to see all of his kids compete on the same night. He went to Belleville to see Caleb and Caine wrestle against Althoff, then headed to Bethalto to watch the girls play their basketball game against Highland.

“It gets hectic for me sometimes because I get the butterflies just like them,” Sean said. “It gets intense sometimes. I’m a fan and a parent. It drives you nuts.”

But he’s happy his children are playing for successful programs. The CM girls basketball team headed into this week with a 23-2 record and has already clinched its eighth consecutive winning season. The wrestling team, composed of mostly freshmen, has finished in the top 10 in all four of its regular season tournaments and will compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional on Saturday.

“I definitely feel blessed that they’ve been on successful teams,” Sean said. “I know they’re happy about it, so I know they’re glad about where they are at and how well they’re doing.”

Alaira, a senior, is playing in her fourth varsity season with the CM girls basketball team. During her career, she has more than 900 points and has helped the Eagles win more than 100 games with three regional titles and one sectional crown.

Alaira, who began playing basketball in third grade, said she’s thrilled to attend CM with four of her siblings during her senior year.

“That’s exciting, because we’re a family and we all like having those long practices at home with my dad,” she said. “We work out together in the summer and it’s cool that I get to see them every day. They (Caleb and Caine) have their meets and I get to go to those when I can. It’s fun.”

Kourtland, a sophomore, is in her second varsity season with the basketball squad. Last year, she teamed up with Alaira to help the Eagles win 31 games and capture Mississippi Valley, regional and sectional championships.

“I grew up watching Alaira playing for the high school and I was excited and I’m always training with her and everything,” said Kourtland, who started playing basketball in second grade. “I got to watch her grow and everything as a varsity player as a freshman.”

Kourtland said she’s pleased with the way her team is performing this season. CM won its first 10 games, captured tournament titles at Jerseyville and Taylorville and is in first place in the MVC standings.

“I think this year, as a team, we’re working a lot harder,” the sophomore said.

Caine said he enjoys watching his sisters play basketball.

“I like going to the games,” he said. “They have a pretty big impact on the game.”

After three months, Caine and Caleb, both freshmen, have been two of the top performers for the CM wrestling team. Caleb won three tournament titles and had a second-place finish at the Murdale Tournament in Carbondale. Caine has placed in the top four in all four regular-season tournaments, including a first-place finish at the Pontiac Invitational.

“They’re really good,” Massey said.

Caine said he has high hopes for his wrestling team in the future.

“I think we’re doing good,” he said. “We have a chance to win conference all four years. Our team is pretty good right now. If everyone is healthy, we’ll have a good shot.”

Caleb, who won championships at the CM, Mascoutah and Pontiac tournaments, said he enjoys wrestling with his brother.

“It’s great since I have a good practice partner most of the time,” he said.

Massey, a freshman, joined the Tyus family after her mother, Wendy, married Sean almost 12 years ago.

This winter, Massey is playing at the junior varsity level on the girls basketball team. She said playing for the CM basketball program was a dream come true for her. Last year, she helped the Trimpe eighth-grade basketball team qualify for the state tournament.

“It’s really fun,” Massey said. “They’re really great to hang out with. To be playing basketball with them on the court, it’s great because I can have Kourtland and Alaira teach me how to do it right.”

Sean’s youngest son, whose name is also Sean, is a sixth-grader at Trimpe and plays basketball. For the next three years, Sean will have four of his children playing sports at CM.

“It’s definitely nonstop, but it has always been that way,” Sean said. “All of the kids have always been in sports, so it’s really nothing new.”

