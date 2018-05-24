Farewell to the SWC

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

After 84 years, the Granite City Warriors are no longer a member of the Southwestern Conference.

The Warriors’ longtime affiliation with the SWC officially came to an end at 6 p.m. May 17, when Granite City catcher Abby Judemann flied out to shortstop for the final out in a conference softball game against the Belleville West Maroons at Wilson Park. Granite City lost 5-1 in eight innings.

The softball game marked Granite City’s final conference event in any sport. The athletic program is leaving the SWC after the school year and will play an independent schedule next year.

“It’s sad being the last conference game that Granite is going to be in,” Granite City assistant softball coach Danelle Emerick said. “That’s hard.”

Granite City was a charter member of the SWC, founded in 1923. The school left the conference in 1975 but returned in 1984.

The Warriors competed in a conference that included Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and O’Fallon.

“It’s something a little different not being in a conference, expecting to get those conference wins and not playing the same teams over and over again,” Granite City junior infielder Khaly Bettorf said. “It will be weird, but it’s different and it’s a change, so I think change is good.”

School officials announced May 9, 2017, that the Warriors were leaving the SWC for security reasons. The program made a bid to become a member of the South Seven Conference, but it was rejected in March.

“A lot has happened in a year,” Granite City athletics director John Moad said. “We’re still transforming. We’ll see where we end up. There are a lot of things in play, and I think we’ll be just fine.”

Granite City senior shortstop Morgan Fazio said she was surprised with the school’s decision to leave the SWC.

“I thought it was crazy because I was thinking, ‘Who else would we play?’” she said. “We’re going 45 minutes to games already, like when we play Waterloo. It would be like that all of the time now instead of having nearby schools to play.”

Granite City senior pitcher Morgan Tanksley, a three-time all-conference selection in softball, said one of the benefits of playing in the SWC is creating friendships with other schools.

“We made a lot of friends throughout the conference,” she said. “Everyone works really hard. Everyone’s good.”

The softball game against Belleville West wasn’t originally scheduled to be the Warriors’ last SWC contest. But that changed after the game was rain-postponed May 3.

All of the other Granite City spring sports teams had wrapped up their conference seasons before the softball team took the field against the Maroons.

“It’s bittersweet,” Moad said. “We had some good memories with the Southwestern Conference. It (leaving the conference) is not something that we necessarily wanted to do, but I think it was the right decision at the time for our kids. We’ll move forward and see where it takes us.”

Last SWC season notes

The Warriors’ best conference finish in the ‘17-18 season was third by the boys cross country team.

Andrew O’Keefe and Toni Rush were the Warriors’ only conference champions in ‘17-18. O’Keefe won in boys cross country and Rush came out on top in the 100-meter dash in girls track.

Granite City finished .500 or above in conference play in three sports – girls soccer (2-2-2), boys golf (4-3) and wrestling (4-3).

The boys basketball team ended a 22-game conference losing streak with a 51-49 win over East St. Louis on Jan. 5.

The girls cross country team’s fourth-place SWC finish was its highest since 2000, when it placed third.

Warriors’ thoughts

Bailey Whitehead, soccer forward: “It’s obviously going to be really different, especially with all of the teams, not even just soccer. I feel like we’ll always find a way, especially with our Granite City spirit, that we’ll still be known. They won’t forget about us, even though we’re not in a conference.”

Kenny Prazma, girls soccer coach: “It is what it is. It’s the school decision. They felt like it’s the best for everybody. We’d like to stay in it, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Hopefully, all of the other teams in the conference will still play us and we’ll still have a good schedule and we’ll just go from there.”

