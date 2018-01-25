"Fastest Gun in the East"

Gary Simpson gave Granite City basketball fans a pair of reasons to cheer in the Warriors’ regular season finale against the Cahokia Comanches on Feb. 28, 1969, at GCHS’ Memorial Gymnasium.

Simpson not only helped the Warriors beat the Comanches 69-64 to pick up win No. 20, he broke the program’s season-scoring record of 638 points set by Rich Williams 9 years earlier.

“I don’t think I ever played a game in that gym that wasn’t full,” said John Van Buskirk, Simpson’s teammate at GCHS. “I’ve been told that if you didn’t get there by halftime of the junior varsity game, you’d have to sit at the top of the bleachers. The team won, but it was Gary. They came to see Gary play.”

Simpson scored 33 points against Cahokia to break the scoring mark. He went on to finish with 699 points for the season — a record that still stands today — and 1,491 points for his career.

Simpson then played two years at LSU. He earned the team’s Freshman Player of the Year award and finished as one of the team’s top scorers in his sophomore year. After his sophomore year, he entered the U.S. Army.

The outstanding high school and college basketball careers earned Simpson a spot in this year’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction class. The hall of fame banquet is scheduled for May 5 at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.

Ron Simpson, Gary’s brother, plans to attend the event on Gary’s behalf. Gary died in 1980.

“It’s nice,” Ron said. “He was the first inductee into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame when they opened it up. This one is a little nicer.”

Gary Simpson started playing basketball in third grade. After playing for the Coolidge Junior High basketball team for three years, Simpson joined the Granite City High basketball squad as a sophomore. He started every game and averaged 11 points per game in his first season with the Warriors.

When Simpson was a junior in the 1967-68 season, he set a team record for points in a single game after pouring in 47, surpassing the old mark of 46 set by Williams. He also broke Williams’ record for most field goals and points in the Dupo Tournament after finishing with 32 field goals and 90 points. He was named on two all-tournament teams, earned all-Southwestern Conference honors and averaged 25 points per game.

In his senior year in ‘68-69, Simpson earned all-SWC honors and was named to the all-state squad by the Associated Press and Chicago Tribune after averaging 27 points per game. He helped the Warriors finish 21-6 and second in the conference standings. The strong play earned Simpson the nickname “the Fastest Gun in the East” from local newspapers.

Simpson was also a baseball standout. He was the Warriors’ leading hitter and earned all-area honors at shortstop in his senior year.

“We are all aware of Gary Simpson’s great talent and passion for basketball,” said Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald, Simpson’s teammate on the school’s baseball team. “He was equally talented as a great person who had personality and charisma with children. We worked together in the summer of 1969 in the baseball and recreation programs. His talent and zeal working with those kids was tremendous. He was not only a great athletic talent, but truly a great person with a kind heart.”

Simpson later signed a letter of intent to play basketball at LSU. He also considered Missouri, Illinois, Florida and Kansas. During that time, the SEC school from Baton Rouge, La., was looking for someone to replace Pete Maravich, the all-time NCAA Division I leading scorer at 3,667 points.

“When Gary was a freshman, my family went to watch a game at LSU,” Ron Simpson said. “I asked Gary to introduce me to Pistol Pete (Maravich) and he finally found him in the athlete’s dorm cafeteria eating a pre-game dinner with an assistant coach. Now, Gary has famously curly and thick hair, hard to get a comb through. After Pete greeted me, he looked at my hair and back at Gary and said, ‘At least he doesn’t have that curly stuff on his head like his brother.’ He winked at me. I remember smiling and thinking, ‘This is great. Pete Maravich must think Gary is pretty good. He’s talking trash to my brother, a freshman.’”

Simpson was named LSU’s Freshman of the Year after averaging 34.6 points per game while playing for the school’s freshman team. The next year, he earned a spot in the starting lineup and averaged 14 points per game.

After the team awards banquet, Simpson withdrew from LSU and came back home to Granite City. Then, his draft notice came in the mail and reported for duty before the end of April 1971. He spent two years in the Army before returning to Granite City.

Simpson was later diagnosed with cancer. He died Nov. 22, 1980, at age 29.

Simpson was one of the first inductees in the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. In May, he will be one of 35 players inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame, which started in 1973.

