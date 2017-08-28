FIELD HOCKEY: Edwardsville tops Marquette, picks up first win

ALTON – It didn't take the Edwardsville Tigers long to bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Kirkwood Pioneers on Saturday.

The Tigers picked up their first win of the season after cruising to a 5-0 win over the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Monday at Gordon Moore Park. They also gave Jaimee Phegley her first victory as EHS coach.

Phegley took over coaching duties for Julia Tyler after working as assistant for three years. She heads a team that returns nine players from last year's squad that finished 14-10-1.

Now, the Tigers are shooting for another season in Phegley's first year as coach. They'll get a chance to climb over the .500 mark on Wednesday, when they travel to Visitation.

Edwardsville will compete in the Gateway Classic Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers play Whitfield at 3 p.m. Friday and Oak Park-River Forest and Collegiate on Saturday.

The Explorers dropped to 0-3 with Monday's loss. The Alton school also has a new coach in Carol Eckhoff.

Eckhoff has over 30 years of experience of player, official and coach in field hockey and was one of the first women to receive an athletic scholarship under Title IX during the early 1970s. She became a lifetime coach for all sports in Colorado in 2005 before moving back to Illinois.

Eckhoff heads a team that has six seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and six freshmen. Seniors Keelie Stork and Melissa Lurkins and junior Kelsey Sulin are the captains.

Marquette will play another home match at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday against Notre Dame St. Louis.

The Explorers also lost matches to Westminster Christian on Aug. 22 and Parkway West two days later. They've been outscored 14-0 after three matches.

Edwardsville outshot Marquette 42-0 and had 15 short corners. The Tigers led 4-0 after the first half.

Maren McSparin, who is one of the returning players on the EHS team, scored the first two goals in the match. She scored her first goal with 26:02 left in the first half and her second less than seven minutes later. Last year, she scored three goals.

Allie Hosto scored with 8:19 left in the first and Sophie Swalley scored with 1:54 to go. Both Hosto and Swalley are seniors.

Rachel Goebel, the only freshman on the team, gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead with a goal with 18:52 remaining in the second half.

Edwardsville began its season with a 3-2 loss to Kirkwood. The Tigers got goals from Natalie Nava and Mattie Norton.

× Jaimee Phegley 8-28-17 Edwardsville coach Jaimee Phegley discusses her team's performance against Marquette Catholic on Monday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The Tigers won 5-0.

× Carol Eckoff 8-28-17 Marquette Catholic coach Carol Eckhoff discusses her team's performance against Edwardsville on Monday.