Final KC Hall QB Club awards banquet a big success

The final awards banquet of the year for the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club is always the most exciting.

The final four weekly awards are divvied out, along with the Player of the Year awards, there’s chicken to be eaten and of course there’s always a guest speaker to deliver a message to the kids.

This year’s speaker was the man with the most savage bat flip in St. Louis Cardinal baseball history — Tom Lawless. The journeyman infielder played in the Major Leagues in 1982 and then ‘84-90, including 1985-88 with the Cards. He hit three total home runs in his career — two in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

It was that postseason blast that cemented him in Cardinal lore forever.

His three-run homer in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series off Minnesota Twins ace pitcher Frank Viola held up to be a game-winner for St. Louis. As he watched his shot he began to walk down to first base and as the ball went over the fence he flipped the bat into the air with one hand and went into his trot. He had hit .080 in 25 at-bats during the regular season, but that one homer and an iconic bat flip will make him forever remembered.

“It was the highlight of my short career,” Lawless said. “To be able to play in the World Series, you’re lucky enough to do that; only because Terry Pendleton couldn’t play did I get the opportunity. Any time you walk in there with a bat you’ve got a chance. That’s what I tell the kids… I just happened to hit it far enough.”

That trot around the bases was just a surreal moment of his life that seemed like an eternity.

“It felt like there was nothing underneath my feet,” he said. “When you’re a little kid playing in the back yard, you want to hit a home run in the World Series and I just actually did it. A small town kid from Pennsylvania, not a home run hitter, so it was just a lot of fun, a lot of fun.”

And it was a lot of fun for Lawless to share his experiences with the Riverbend prep gridders on Tuesday.

“It’s always nice to give back,” he said. “I remember when I was a kid we’d have our awards ceremonies and people would come and speak and it was always a big night to get a plaque or a trophy. The boys look forward to it.”

It was the three playoff football teams from the Riverbend that racked up the awards on Tuesday.

The Offensive Line of the Year was shared between the Marquette Catholic Explorers and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. The Marquette line consisted of Ralph Williams, Andrew Dixon, Andrew Angleton, Jarren Ehlers, Adam Strozewski, and Tommy DeClue. The EA-WR line was composed of Marc St. Peters, Joey Copeland, Geoffrey Martinez, Zach Kincade, Adam Newberry, Lukas Westbrook and Mark Vann.

Kincade of the Oilers, also a linebacker, earned Defensive Lineman of the Year, while teammate and cornerback T.J. Lawson was the Defensive Back of the Year.

The final award given was the Offensive Back of the Year, which was also shared between a duo of talented running backs. Alton’s Darrell Smith and EA-WR’s Zach Womack took home those honors. Womack and Kincade are repeat winners from last season.

The Roxana Shells and Civic Memorial Eagles were also represented, earning weekly awards on the evening. A very classy move by the QB Club saw them award Roxana’s Allen Wright with an honorary 12th man award.

Wright, a senior for the Shells, is in a battle against cancer. Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, it has metastasized to his liver and he has undergone a couple of surgeries and numerous chemotherapy sessions.

Wright received a long-standing ovation as he walked to receive his award, with some of his teammates in tow.

It was just a great night to celebrate another football season in the Riverbend. The Alton KC Hall took over the QB Club in 1968 and has played host to the banquets ever since. One of the winners from ‘68, Leto Metz of Roxana, was even in attendance on Tuesday and stood to a round of a applause. Marquette assistant coach Joe Baird and Roxana head coach Pat Keith also stood to applause as former Player of the Year recipients.

As for Lawless, he spoke for about 20 minutes, retelling stories from his time with the Cardinals as a player and what it was like playing for the iconic Whitey Herzog.

Maybe his best message was from his time coaching with the Houston Astros, though. Lawless was a minor league coach for the Astros and even spent the end of 2014 as the team’s interim manager.

He spoke about the dedication and perseverance of Houston standout second baseman Jose Altuve. The all-star has led the American League in hits the last four seasons and won three of the last four batting titles, including hitting .346 in ‘17.

Fresh off a World Series title, the most impressive stat of Altuve is his size. Listed at 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds, Lawless admitted he’s more like 5-2.

He said it’s Altuve’s attitude and unwavering confidence that has drove him to overcome that diminutive size. It was a message for the kids in the crowd to never give up and stay true to themselves and their dreams.

“I had Altuve for three years before they called him up to the big leagues,” Lawless said. “He’s a 5-foot-2 midget that should be the MVP of the American League. The message I can give to you guys is a word, can’t. Believe that you can do something, because this guy had no chance to be a Major League baseball player. At 5-2 he was given no chance, but given the opportunity to play on a full season club. What did he do? He hit .340 at A ball, then he goes to high A and hits .320. I asked him when I had him in California, ‘What do you want to be?’ He says, ‘I want to be an all-star and a MVP.’ I said, ‘You know you’ve got a lot of hurdles in front of you.’ He goes, ‘I have no hurdles in front of me, because that’s what I’m going to do.’

“Here’s a guy that’s the smallest guy in professional sports probably, playing at the highest level that can be played because of his will, determination and his hard work. He was not going to let anyone tell him he couldn’t do it and to me that just resonates with you guys. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do it. You put the work in and continue to progress to where you’re going, the sky’s the limit.”

It was a great message and example for the young men in attendance and I hope it sunk in for at least some of them. I also hope they realize how lucky they are to have the KC Hall QB Club to provide this service to recognize their hard work. Don’t take it for granted.

Until next year, we will all miss football in the Riverbend and of course we’ll really miss that scrumptious fried chicken.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter