Five Cougars qualify for NCAA preliminary round

× Expand (From left) Nick Matthews, Brittney Gibbs, Martinus Mitchell, Nichyria Byrd and Julian Harvey

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE track and field will have five athletes represented at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-26.

Julian Harvey, who won 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Year and OVC Male MVP of the outdoor championships, will be competing in the long and high jumps at the regional. Harvey is seeded 12th in the long jump (25 feet, 8.75 inches) and 26th in the high jump (6-11.75). At the 2018 OVC outdoor championships, Harvey placed first in the long and triple jumps, second in the high jump and third in the 100m.

Martinus Mitchell, the SIUE outdoor shot put record holder and 2018 OVC outdoor shot put champion, will be competing in both the shot put and hammer throw. Mitchell is seeded 28th in the shot put (59-8.25) and 41st in the hammer (177-10).

Nick Matthews, the 2018 OVC outdoor hammer throw champion, will compete in the hammer at the regional. Matthews comes into the preliminary round seeded 33rd in the hammer (203-10).

Brittney Gibbs, who placed second in triple jump at the 2018 OVC Outdoor Championships, will be competing in the triple at the preliminaries. Gibbs is heading into the first round seeded 39th in the triple jump (41-6.5).

Nichyria Byrd, who owns the SIUE outdoor long jump record, will be competing in the long jump. Byrd is seeded 45th in the event (19-11.5).

There is a west and east preliminary first round. The top 12 athletes out of the 48 competing in each event for each regional will compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., June 6-9.

