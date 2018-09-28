Five weeks of football in the books

stock football on field

It doesn’t seem possible, but the first five weeks of the 2018 prep football season are in the books.

The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club honored the first four weeks on Tuesday by handing out awards to its weekly winners. Throw in some scrumptious fried chicken, baked potatoes, salad and dinner rolls and it was a party and a packed house.

The Week 5 awards were released following press time.

It’s been a roller coaster for the five Riverbend football programs so far in 2018. Only Civic Memorial owns a record above .500 at 3-2. The Eagles won their first two contests, before dropping their next two and getting back in the win column with a sound 20-7 victory over Waterloo in Week 5. It snapped a seven-game losing skid in the Mississippi Valley Conference for CM, dating back to a 20-15 win over Waterloo on Oct. 7, 2016.

It’s going to get tough for the Bethalto boys this week, as they head to Highland (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Alton Redbirds, Marquette Explorers and East Alton-Wood River Oilers are all sitting at 2-3 but have high hopes the rest of the way.

The Oilers and Explorers are guaranteed wins over South Mac, the Bunker Hill/Mount Olive coop, which announced it will forfeit the remainder of its games. EA-WR was set to play South Mac in Week 9, while Marquette picks up its win against them in Week 8.

The Oilers are on a roll after starting 0-3. They’ve won two in a row since starting their Prairie State Conference schedule. EA-WR’s Week 4 win over Marquette, 40-21, could determine the conference crown. The Oilers followed that up with a commanding 60-21 triumph over Dupo at home in Week 5. They head to Pawnee (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday for another PSC showdown.

The Explorers bounced back from their loss to the Oilers with a 49-24 win over Pawnee in Week 5. With a tough date looming with powerhouse Taylorville (5-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at home, Marquette hopes to run the table in the PSC to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Redbirds have had their ups and downs. After getting blanked by Highland in Week 1, the Birds went on the road for wins at Quincy and Collinsville, but have lost consecutive contests to Belleville West and Edwardsville. They look to right the ship with a 7 p.m. game Friday against Belleville East (1-4) at Public School Stadium.

The Roxana Shells, led by first-year coach Wade DeVries, round out the five schools. They are 1-4 on the season after creating some buzz with a big Week 1 win at Southwestern against former Roxana head coach Pat Keith.

It’s gotten rough since then, including a 42-12 loss to Carlinville in Week 5. The Shells head to Greenville (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday for another big obstacle.

Good luck to all five Riverbend teams the rest of the way. Make sure to come out and support the KC Hall QB Club and the local players at the final banquet of the year on Nov. 13.

KC QB CLUB WEEKS 1-4 WINNERS

WEEK 1

Offensive Line of the Week — Civic Memorial (Brayden Georgeoff, Hunter Thornton, Chandler Powell, Kaeden Toenyes, Parker Spanhook and Cole Klaustermeier)

Defensive Lineman of the Week — Devin LaRue of Roxana

Offensive Back of the Week — Michael Ilch of Roxana

Defensive Back of the Week — Ahmad Sanders of Alton

WEEK 2

Offensive Line of the Week — Alton (Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood and Donovan Porter)

Defensive Lineman of the Week — Nick Walker of CM

Offensive Back of the Week — Tim Johnson of Alton

Defensive Back of the Week — Ju’Qui Womack of Alton

WEEK 3

Offensive Line of the Week — Alton (Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood and Donovan Porter)

Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week — Izeal Terrell of Alton and Gavin Haynes of EA-WR

Co-Offensive Backs of the Week — Tim Johnson of Alton and Kaleb Ware of Marquette

Defensive Back of the Week — Kaleb Ware of Marquette

WEEK 4

Offensive Line of the Week — EA-WR (Gavin Haynes, Zach Gibbs, Marc St. Peters, Mark Vann, Kurtis Hyde, Adam Newberry and Geoffrey Martinez)

Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week — Gavin Haynes of EA-WR and Zach Smith of Marquette

Offensive Back of the Week — Brody Newberry of EA-WR

Defensive Back of the Week — Braeden Wells of Roxana

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter