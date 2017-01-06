Fly like an Eagle

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer The Civic Memorial girls’ basketball poses with the trophy at the Jersey Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 in Jerseyville. The Eagles entered this season off to a 15-0 start.

Success in team sports is an elusive thing.

The Civic Memorial Eagles girls’ basketball team hopes they have it figured out. They were off to a 15-0 start entering this week and fresh off their second tournament championship of the season.

CM corralled the title of the Jersey Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 with a 65-52 win over McCluer North. It followed up the Eagles’ championship at the Salem Thanksgiving Invite earlier in the 2016-17 season.

They were also ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll. It’s the first time a CM hoops team has earned top billing in the state.

“It’s great,” head coach Jonathan Denney said. “I think this is a great jump start, but we have to stay humble, we have to take it one game at a time, and know that everybody is going to give us their best and be prepared each and every night, both physically and mentally. I’ll take my chances with this team any time.”

However, to imply that the success has all been magical consequence greatly undersells what is going on with Bethalto area girls’ basketball. Talk to anybody about the reasons for their success, and they are quick to say how much work and dedication have gone into going 15-0.

After all, this season is an effort that has been in the making for more than 8 years.

The foundation was laid when Denney and current Bethalto 6th-grade coach Joe Sears started a feeder program for CM called the Junior Eagles. It takes girls in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades and places them on teams who compete with similar programs throughout the St Louis area.

The present Eagles’ team is an example of just how beneficial that feeder program has been for Bethalto girls’ basketball. All of the current players came through the Junior Eagles, and both the seniors on the current Eagles’ squad, Allie Troeckler and Annika Ochs, were original members of the first Junior Eagles squad back in 2008.

“This is the first 3rd-grade team that is left, there are only two of them,” Denney said. “But they have come all the way through the program and I think the other kids, the young kids that have come in and started to help us, juniors and sophomores, they have all been a part of that feeder program and it has been paying big dividends.”

Sears added, “Coach Denny was the impetus of it all. He had the vision that we needed to get kids involved at a younger age and let them have some fun and let them learn the game of basketball and maybe give them a little passion. Myself and Mark Broadway took that challenge and decided to do it.”

In other local communities, girls’ basketball might be overlooked, under-appreciated. That is certainly not the case in Bethalto.

“Being involved in Bethalto basketball can be a year round thing for the kids if they want to,” Sears said. “If they are committed to it and they find a passion for it, we have always found a way to give them the opportunity.”

CM has created a family-style atmosphere to its program with the older kids mentoring the younger players. That was evident earlier this season when Troeckler passed Katie Broadway to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Broadway came back to support Troeckler and it was the highlight of the night for the CM senior.

“(Denney) has developed the program so that the younger kids look up to the older kids and see what they are doing and see their success individually and as a team and they find their way to us,” Sears said. “We always have our antennas up looking for kids that are athletic, but we certainly don’t have to go out and look for participants.”

While the Eagles always expect to put a winning group out on the court, there is no denial that this year’s team is special. It is something that has been building over the last 4 or 5 years. Some seasons have been better than others, namely a 2014 run that saw the team go 15-1 in their last 16 games leading up to the program’s first super-sectional appearance, which it lost against Quincy Notre Dame.

Troeckler was a freshman on that ‘13-14 squad and led in points with 445 as the first player off the bench.

Troeckler aside, Denney is quick to point out that the ‘13-14 team and the team he leads on the court today have something essential in common.

“That (2014) team was built on defense; this team is a built a little bit more on offense,” Denney said.

“But the parallel that I see is that they are great kids. They buy into what we are selling, they trust the coaches and they are all about each other and playing for one another and they are great teammates.”

As for Troeckler, the only carry-over player from ‘13-14, she leads her team in points now, just as she did then. She has 2,216 points in her career, the school record.

Having coached Troeckler from the start, Denney is in a better position than anyone to realize just how remarkable of a player she is.

“She was the very first team, she was part of the very first Junior Eagles team so it is special for her to get off to a start this season,” Denney said. “She has been a great ambassador for the program. I couldn’t ask for a better kid to represent us as the first kid to go all the way through the Junior Eagles.”

As for Denney, his life has involved basketball in one way or another since he was 5 years old. He was a basketball standout at CM who went on to play in college at Belleville Area College, now Southwestern Illinois College.

“He is probably the most committed coach that I have ever been around,” CM assistant coach Julianne Greene said. “He is going to do absolutely everything he can to put his girls in a position to win if you just look at where the program was before he took it over to where it is now, it has completely turned around.”

After the win over McCluer North in Jerseyville, Denney was on the court talking to parents and fans, holding the trophy by his side. A fan approached him and said, “I hope you are saving room in the trophy case for when we win state.”

Denney, quick to play down how well this season is going, replied jokingly but with a hint of authority, “Stop talking like that; I don’t want anyone talking like that yet.”

This is essential Denney: positive yet realistic. Focused on the now.

And the now includes a wealth of offensive talent on the roster. It goes deeper than the SIUE-bound Troeckler, too.

Kaylee Eaton is scoring 13.7 ppg and is shooting 80.8 percent from the free throw line. In the Jersey Holiday Tournament, the junior guard broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game with 8.

Eaton defers her individual success right back on the team.

“I don’t think that one person has a certain style; I feel like everything that we contribute to the team just helps everyone,” she said.

Fellow junior Alaira Tyus averages 9.3 ppg on the season. She is equally impressive from the 3-point line, shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. In the Jersey Tournament final, she knocked down five 3-pointers.

Also in the mix is Alaira’s sister Kourtland, who is getting big minutes in her freshman year.

“Both Tyus girls have excellent basketball IQs, maybe the best IQss on the team, as far as understanding the game,” Denney said. “They have worked very hard growing up to get to the point where they are at, lots of training, just a lot of time in the gym and it is paying off now. Kourtland plays very poised for a freshman; she is beyond her years. Being a true point guard, I think with the girls she’s got around her, she’s got a great situation that she knows that if she takes care of her role and delivers the ball, we are going to be in great shape.”

Both Kourtland and Alaira have fully bought into the Eagle philosophy.

“It means a lot knowing that we are going to go far in our team.” Kourtland said. “We stick together through everything, and it’s not just one player, it’s everybody.”

Alaira added, “I think that is the best part of this year, it’s not just one person, it’s everyone. Everyone is a threat, everyone is playing their game and it’s cool that my sister is playing too.”

Denney is pleased with the play of both his freshman, Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall.

“Kourtland and Anna have always been players that have carried their team in junior high and scored a lot of points,” Denney said. “But I think they are both understanding the complete game now; they have other people on this team who can score, so they’ve got roles on this team.”

Ochs, Monica Baker, Tori Pfeifer and Hannah Schmidt also have offered precious minutes off the bench.

“The minutes and roles being played by the other 4 girls in our rotation have been huge and invaluable,” Denney said. “They have each had their moments of stepping up at certain times and making big plays. Our success is a direct result of their ability to accept and handle their roles.”

The Eagles hope to keep the success rolling. They met Mascoutah on Thursday after press time and face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland for the third time this season on Saturday. CM and the Bulldogs open the Highland Shootout at 10 a.m. at Highland High.

