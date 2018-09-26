College basketball: Flyin’ Illini get their own bobbleheads

To recognize the 30th anniversary of the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini basketball team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four after winning a then-school record 31 games, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that bobbleheads of five former Illini standouts from that team will be featured at select home games this season. The schedule is the following:

Jan. 10 vs. Michigan – Kendall Gill Bobblehead Night

Jan. 16 vs. Minnesota – Marcus Liberty Bobblehead Night

Jan. 23 vs. Wisconsin – Lowell Hamilton Bobblehead Night

Feb. 2 vs. Nebraska – Kenny Battle Bobblehead Day

Feb. 5 vs. Michigan State – Nick Anderson Bobblehead Night

Current season ticket holders and new season ticket accounts have the first opportunity to purchase these bobbleheads on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Current season ticket holders can log in to their account to make their purchase. New season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to purchase bobbleheads when buying their tickets online.

The entire five-player set is available for $39. Those who purchase will receive vouchers for each bobblehead, delivered via email approximately 48 hours prior to each game. The bobbleheads will be available for pickup at State Farm Center on each respective player’s game. For example, season ticket holders who purchase bobbleheads will show their voucher at the Michigan game on Jan. 10 to pick up a Kendall Gill bobblehead.

There is a limited supply of bobbleheads available. If quantity remains, bobbleheads will be available for purchase in conjunction with single-game ticket sales beginning Oct. 17 for $10 each in addition to the price of the single game ticket.

