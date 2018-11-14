FOOTBALL: ‘Dream big’

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Former NFL player Carey Davis was the keynote speaker at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Player of the Year Banquet on Tuesday in Alton. Here he smiles while addressing the crowd with his theme on the night, 'dream big.'

The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club played host to its Player of the Year Banquet on Tuesday in front of a packed house.

Parents, coaches, players and local fans attended to see the winners, eat some fried chicken and listen to a Super Bowl champion’s message.

Alton and Marquette Catholic captured the major hardware on the night, with Alton winning Offensive Line of the Year, senior Izeal Terrell getting Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior Ahmad Sanders garnering Defensive Back of the Year. A pair of quarterbacks, Alton junior Andrew Jones and Marquette senior Kaleb Ware, shared the Offensive Back of the Year honors.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler fullback Carey Davis was the keynote speaker with the message ‘dream big.’ Davis was a standout at Hazelwood Central High School in Missouri where he won a state championship in 1996. He went on to a Big Ten championship in 2001 with the University of Illinois and then later a Super Bowl championship in 2009 with Pittsburgh. He is currently the head coach at Hazelwood West, where the Hawks went 7-3 this season.

“Whatever you’re dreaming about, whatever you want to attain, you can do it,” Davis said. “I’m living proof of that. I went to Hazelwood Central, was able to get a full scholarship to Illinois and played in the NFL for six years and won a Super Bowl. I think a lot of these kids have those aspirations and I just want to let them know if they continue to work hard that opportunity is there. You just can’t take days off, you have to work and there is no substitute for that.”

During his speech, Davis compared football to the harsh reality of life.

“It teaches you accountability, responsibility and it will literally knock you down every day,” he said.

There’s no better example of adversity than Ware’s senior season with the Explorers. Returning as the quarterback of an 8-1 squad in 2017, graduation and transfers drastically changed Marquette in ‘18. There were only 4 seniors and 2 juniors on the Explorers this season.

Then entering Week 3, Ware lost his father to a long battle with cancer and on top of that his grandmother. A double memorial was conducted the morning after the Explorers’ 27-14 win over Nokomis where Ware threw for a touchdown, ran for one and returned a fumble recovery for a TD.

Winning Tuesday’s award was a great honor to his fallen family members.

“It means a lot to me because I want to dedicate this season to my father and I think I did pretty well for him,” Ware said. “It’s pretty emotional because football is a game that brings out a lot of emotion and this year was definitely a lot of emotion for all of us.”

The Alton players didn’t see the off-field adversity like Ware, but they’ve seen plenty of it on the gridiron. In 2016 the Redbirds were 0-9. They followed that up with consecutive playoff seasons, including finishing 5-5 this year.

While Terrell, Sanders and Jones weren’t in attendance on Tuesday due to basketball practice, the O-linemen were there to accept their award.

Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood, Jayme Copeland and Donovan Porter were contributors on the front line for the Birds.

Seniors Green and Porter were part of a 9-0 freshmen team at AHS, followed by the 0-9 sophomore campaign at the varsity level and key members of the back-to-back playoff units. Tuesday was a big night for them.

“It shows that hard work pays off,” Green said. “At the beginning of the year we were hoping to repeat what we had last year with Darrell Smith and have the same success that we had and I think we achieved that.

“I feel like our class, the class above us and the class we played with this year, we changed the culture of the program and I’m really proud of that.”

Porter added, “What happened was we went off on our own and weren’t piggybacking off the guys before us. We were making our own trail and it felt great because we were the ones who set it up (this season).”

Davis’ story and the tale of Tuesday’s winners makes football great. It was a night to recognize success.

Football is a beautiful sport because there is no individuality in it, all 11 have to be on the same page at the same time in order to be successful,” Davis said.