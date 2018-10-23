FOOTBALL: A Redbird send-off

Make plans to send off the Alton Redbird football team for their playoff game at Rolling Meadows at 11:30 a.m. Friday at AHS.

The Redbirds, who went 5-4 this season and qualified for the IHSA Class 7A playoffs for the second year in a row, play at Rolling Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game.

All students, parents and community members are encouraged to attend the rally Friday morning and bring signs supporting the team. AHS cheerleaders will also be there. All people wanting to send the team off should gather in the grassy area on the northeast side of the main entrance of Alton High School. Questions, contact the AHS Athletic Office at (618) 474-6974.

