FOOTBALL: Alton’s run comes to a close at home

ALTON — The Alton Redbirds football team’s special season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs at Public School Stadium in Alton.

The Lincoln-Way West Warriors defeated the Redbirds 42-13. With the loss, the Redbirds end their season at 6-5. The Warriors improved to 9-2 and advance to meet Batavia in the quarterfinals of the 7A playoffs.

West won the battle for quality field position. The Warriors started their first four series in Alton territory. They led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and never relinquished the lead. Sophomore running Caleb Marconi scored the first touchdown on a two-yard run and running back Anthony Izzarelli scored the second TD on a four-yard run.

West punter Brock Krohe kicked the ball into the end zone for a touchback on every attempt which forced Alton to start on their own 20-yard line. In addition, Krohe went 6-for-6 on point after attempts.

Alton showed some life in the first quarter when Ju’Qui Womack intercepted a pass from West quarterback Anthony Senerchia at the 7:46 mark. However, three plays later the Warriors put the Redbird drive to an end when linebacker Kevin Davis intercepted a pass from Alton’s Andrew Jones. Davis ran the ball to the Redbirds’ two-yard-line and set the Warriors up for the first Marconi touchdown.

West continued to dominate in the second quarter. Marconi scored touchdowns at the 10:48 mark, and at the 2:22 mark. Marconi paced the Warriors with four touchdowns and 119 yards rushing. West led 28-7 at halftime.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. scored the Redbirds’ only first half touchdown at the 6:36 mark in the second quarter. Caldwell caught a 24-yard Jones pass and ran into the end zone. Colin Lombardi booted the extra point.

The Warriors led 35-13 at the end of the third quarter. Marconi scored his final touchdown early in the third quarter at the 10:02 mark.

Caldwell scored Alton’s second and final touchdown at the 4:51 mark in the third quarter. A fumbled West punt put Alton on the Warriors’ 15-yard line. One play later, Caldwell caught a 15-yard Jones pass and scrambled into the end zone. Alton’s two-point conversion failed and the Birds never climbed any closer.

The Warriors scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter to go up 42-13.

Caldwell’s 39-yards receiving and 2 TDs highlighted the offense for the Birds, but fellow senior Darrell Smith had a nice day in the loss too, carrying the ball 20 times for 130 yards, including a 58-yard scamper. Jonathan Bumpers also had 2 receptions for 43 yards.

On defense Womack and Kiondray Samelton had interceptions and Samelton also added a fumble recovery. Junior Izeal Terrell picked up 8 solo tackles and an assist on defense also.

It ended a magical season for the Redbirds, who were in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. A 32-12 win over Chicago Lincoln Park in the first round of the ‘17 playoffs, was the first postseason victory for Alton since 1992 and only the second in program history.

Saturday marked the first playoff game at Public School Stadium since ‘06. A win would have been the biggest jump in wins from one season to the next for AHS. The biggest jump in wins in program history was 7 from going 1-8 under Collis James in 1991 to 8-3 in 1992 also under James. Alton went from 0-9 to 6-5 this season.

