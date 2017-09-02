FOOTBALL: Alton gets big win over Quincy

The Alton Redbirds football team experienced a turnaround on Friday in a non-conference contest against the Quincy Blue Devils at Public School Stadium.

The Redbirds suffered a 47-6 defeat to Highland in the first week of the 2017 campaign, but on Friday an explosive Redbird football team defeated Quincy 48-21 in their home opener. Alton improved to 1-1 with the win. It was the first win for AHS since defeating Granite City 42-14 on Oct. 9, 2015.

The Redbirds fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter when the Blue Devils scored at the 8:11 mark. Quarterback Logan Ross connected with tight end Tyler Kelly in the end zone on an 11-yard pass. It proved to be the only lead Quincy would hold.

The Redbirds scored on the very next series. Alton struck at the 5:34 mark when sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones connected with wide receiver Kevin Caldwell Jr. on a 68-yard strike to cut Quincy’s lead to 7-6.

The Redbirds continued to place the momentum in their corner. On the next possession, Jones connected with Darrell Smith on a screen pass and Smith ran the ball 53-yards into the end zone at the 2:43 mark in the first quarter. Caldwell struck again at the 11:34 mark in the second quarter when he scored a touchdown on an 80-yard run to make the score 20-7 Redbirds.

Kicker Colin Lombardi kicked a 27-yard field goal at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter to extend Alton’s lead to 17 points at 24-7. Lombardi turned in a banner performance. He went 7-for-7 on extra point attempts and hit a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Redbirds a 41-21 advantage.

The Blue Devils showed a little life late in the second quarter with a touchdown from Health Clark at the 1:48 mark to make the score 24-14 Alton. However, the Redbirds wouldn’t let their opponent steal the momentum and Jones scored a touchdown on a 23-yard run with no time left on the clock to give Alton a 31-14 halftime lead.

Quincy’s offense failed to work the ball into Alton territory on the first drive of the second half. However, Alton mad the most of the opportunity that its’ first drive presented, as Smith scored on a 60-yard run to give the Redbirds a 37-14 advantage.

Smith racked up 258-yards rushing and three touchdowns in the contest.

Tight end Jake Kelly scored Quincy’s last touchdown at the 8:06 mark in the third quarter to cut Alton’s lead to 17-points at 38-21. That’s the way it stayed as the third quarter come to an end.

Smith scored his last touchdown in the fourth quarter and Lombardi hit his last field goal in route to the 48-21 victory.

The Redbirds now delve into Southwestern Conference play, welcoming Collinsville to Alton at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The Kahoks are 0-2 on the season as AHS will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2014 campaign.

× Eric Dickerson 9-1-17 Alton head coach Eric Dickerson discusses the Redbirds' 48-21 win over Quincy in the home opener on Friday at Public School Stadium.

× Darrell Smith 9-1-17 Alton running back Darrell Smith discusses his three-touchdown performance against Quincy in a 48-21 win on Friday.