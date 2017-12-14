FOOTBALL: Alton, Marquette, EA-WR represented at East/West Shrine game

The Alton Redbirds will have two representatives, while the Marquette Catholic Explorers and East Alton-Wood River Oilers will each have one at the 2018 Illinois East/West Shrine Game.

The 44th edition of the showcase will take place at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Normal on June 16.

After posting a 6-5 record, making the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and winning its first playoff game since 1992, Alton is pleased to have running back Darrell Smith and wide receiver Kevin Caldwell, Jr. on the West squad.

Smith was also a Class 7A all-state performer at running back as voted on by the Illinois Coaches Association.

The Oilers and Explorers were both playoff teams in Class 3A in 2017, each bowing out in the first round. Marquette went 8-2 on the season, while EA-WR finished 7-3.

The Oilers are pleased to announce inside linebacker Zach Kincade has made the West squad at the Shrine Game, while the Explorers will be represented by defensive lineman James Malone.

With four local players on the West roster, it represents a boon for the Riverbend after none of the area teams were represented at last year’s Illinois Shrine Game.

Other players from the area to make the West squad include, Jersey quarterback Drew Sauerwein and wide receiver Blake Wittman, Calhoun defensive back Ty Bick and Mount Olive outside linebacker Jonny Darrah.