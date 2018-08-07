FOOTBALL: Back to work

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

Alton football coach Eric Dickerson attended the first practice session of 2018 on Monday by wearing a T-shirt that read in the back, “One team, one mission.”

The Redbirds' mission is return to the state playoffs for the second year in a row. Last year, Alton finished 6-5 after going 0-9 the year before. It also made its first state playoff berth since 2006 and won its first state playoff game since 1992.

The Redbirds beat Lincoln Park in Chicago in a Class 8A first-round playoff game before losing to Lincoln-Way West in the next round.

At exactly 3:10 p.m., Monday, more than 50 players started their four-hour practice under hot and humid conditions at the Alton practice field.

The other Riverbend schools – Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana – also had their first practices on Monday. Marquette and EA-WR also competed in the state playoffs in 2017, while Roxana and CM finished with losing seasons.

Dickerson returns for his fourth season as Alton coach. Last year, he celebrated his first winning season after having a combined one victory in his first two years.

Darrell Angleton is in his fourth season as Marquette coach. He coached the Explorers to state playoff appearances the last three years.

Garry Herron is back for his fourth season as EA-WR coach. He guided the Oilers to state playoff trips in each of the last two years.

Mike Parmentier is in his third season as Civic Memorial coach. His Eagles had one victory last fall after going 5-5 and competing in the Class 4A state playoffs the year before.

Wade DeVries takes over head coaching duties at Roxana, replacing Pat Keith, who is heading the Southwestern program.