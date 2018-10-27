FOOTBALL: Close, but no cigar

The Alton Redbirds came up short of a second straight first-round state playoff victory on Friday, losing 29-27 to the Rolling Meadows Mustangs on the road.

The Redbirds ended their season at 5-5.

Alton led 21-20 late in the third quarter before the Mustangs later rallied with a touchdown by Justin Kretz and a field goal by Danny Fallon to remain undefeated at 10-0.

Ahmad Sanders had a 29-yard touchdown catch with 24 seconds left in the game to cut Rolling Meadows' lead to 29-27. The Redbirds had a chance to score on a two-point conversion, but couldn't convert. They attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Mustangs.

Sanders finished with 10 receptions for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He scored on an 11-yard TD catch late in the third quarter to give the Redbirds a 21-20 lead.

Terry Walker also caught a pair of TDs, both were in the first half. Quarterback Andrew Jones threw for 262 yards, 4 TDs and 2 interceptions.

Alton competed in the state playoffs for the second straight year. Last year, the Redbirds knocked off Lincoln Park in the first round for their first playoff victory since 1992.

Rolling Meadows, located 30 miles northwest of Chicago, is competing in the state playoffs for the eighth straight year.

