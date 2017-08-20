FOOTBALL: CM tops EA-WR in alumni football game

After the first annual alumni football game between the Civic Memorial Eagles and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers came to an end on Saturday night at EA-WR's Memorial Gymnasium, Mike Roper received a gift.

It was a football with signatures of all of the players who participated in the contest. Roper played a huge part of coordinating the alumni football contest between the two rival schools.

“This means the world to me,” said Roper, who was the EA-WR coordinator and played for the Oilers' team. “I went through a lot of personal tribulations 9 years ago this week. I turned my life around. It's awesome.”

A total of 86 players – 47 from CM and 39 from EA-WR – squared off in a football game in front a sold out crowd. The EA-WR side of the field was full about 90 minutes before kickoff.

“We had 1,800 tickets sold as of Friday night,” said Jamey Westbrook, the CM coordinator. “We sold the last ones up here. I don't know how many they sold at the gate, but it was a great turnout. I couldn't have asked for a better turnout.”

CM got touchdowns from four different players and blanked EA-WR 28-0. A.J. Erzen, Adam Toppmeyer, Joe Odom and Randy Cherry scored TDs for the Eagles.

Both teams played four 12-minute quarters.

Jonathan Alesandrini, a 2005 EA-WR grad, was happy to play in a front of a large crowd.

“It's pretty awesome,” he said. “The crowd was amazing. It was hyped up.”

Erzen was named CM's Offensive Player of the game for scoring the first touchdown of the game with just 56 seconds into the contest.

“It was pretty fun,” said Erzen, a 2008 CM graduate who played his first football game in 10 years. “I had to give them the Aaron Rodgers discount double check there after I scored it, but it was good to get the first one in.”

Toppmeyer, a 2002 grad, caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Tory Doerr later in the first quarter. Odom, a 1998 grad who competed at Purdue University and played four years in the NFL, scored a seven-yard TD run in the second quarter. Randy Cherry, a 2004 grad, closed the scoring with a 31-yard TD catch and a two-point conversion in the third quarter.

Wyatt Sutton, a 2013 grad, was named the Eagles' defensive player of the game.

For the Oilers, quarterback Aaron Long, a 2001 grad, was named the offensive player of the game and Josh Pochek was named defensive player of the game.

EA-WR had a chance to get on the scoreboard in the closing seconds of the game as it had the ball on CM's 5-yard line. But the Oilers fumbled the ball and Eagles' Scott Hammock recovered it.

Westbrook, who graduated from CM in 1991, said all of the players have been preparing for the game for three months.

“We practiced on Sundays,” he said. “When we got closer to the game, we started practicing on Friday nights. Our main practice was on Sundays in the afternoon. We had some hot practices. We had anywhere from 20 to 35 guys who practiced and it was great.”

Roper, a 1993 EA-WR grad, said he was thrilled that he got to play football again.

“I had a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a blast getting back out here and playing some football, having some fun banging heads and making life for the boys. That's what it's all about.”

Roper said it's likely that EA-WR will play Roxana and CM will play Jerseyville next year.

CM and EA-WR haven't played each other since 2006. The two schools are scheduled to square off in high school football during Week 2 of the 2017 season, which is Sept. 1.

Rick Reinhart coached the CM squad and Joe Parmentier was EA-WR's coach.

There was a father-son connection in the contest. Denny Doerr played for the EA-WR team, while his son, Tory, competed with the CM squad.

"It was one of the best days of my life," said Denny, who graduated from EA-WR in 1984. "I had a blast being out here with my son and playing a few plays. I had a great time."

Tory Doerr, a 2008 CM grad, threw a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles.

"The game was a blast, meeting with all of my brothers again and playing against my dad," he said. "It was a really fun and competitive game."

Also on Saturday, Jason Wells of EA-WR celebrated his 40th birthday.