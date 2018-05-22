FOOTBALL: DeVries takes over at Roxana

Wade DeVries is the new man on the gridiron for the Roxana Shells.

The hiring took place on May 17 for DeVries to become the 13th football coach in Roxana’s history. He replaces Pat Keith who has guided the Shells for the last 9 seasons. Keith announced recently he was taking the head coaching position at Southwestern High in Piasa to be closer to his family.

DeVries is currently wrapping up the year teaching at Oakwood High School in Fithian, just east of Champaign. He’s a math teacher there and has guided the football team the past 2 seasons.

They were 10-9 in his 2 seasons as head coach, including a 5-5 campaign in 2016 where they qualified for the Class 1A playoffs. He will also teach math at Roxana.

A 2001 Mount Olive High graduate, DeVries liked the idea of getting back to his roots in the metro east where football started for him.

“I’m fortunate where I am that I’m in a great situation at Oakwood, but being able to come back there by family and friends was intriguing,” DeVries said. “When the Roxana job opened up I didn’t know that much about the school, but once I found out that Mr. (Jason) Dandurand was the principal there that was what initially peaked my interest. I worked with him at Alton High and I knew he was an administrator that I liked and respected a lot and I knew it would be a great opportunity to work with him again… I’d also like to get back and coach with some of the guys I coached with previously.”

DeVries has a lot of previous experience as an assistant in the area. He coached under Nate Albaugh and Dwight Tungett at Alton in 2010 and ‘11 and then was on Tim Nelson’s staff in 2012 when the Explorers made a run to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. In 2013 he was also an assistant at Southwestern under Brian Borkowski. He also spent ‘14 and ‘15 under Albaugh at Champaign Central.

“If nothing else I’m familiar with coaches in the area and the area itself,” DeVries said. “I’m not moving my family to an unfamiliar place. We have professional friends, personal friends. There are people there I have a ton of respect for and that was really important to me to put myself and my family in a good situation.”

He also had a year as a head coach at Bunker Hill in 2009 where the Minutemen finished 1-8. He feels he’s grown immensely since then and learned his niche better as a football coach.

“That was only my third year coaching football in my life,” DeVries said. “Back then I thought I had all the answers, but I look back at it now and I laugh because I look at stuff now and I’m trying to surround myself with as many people as I can with experience and knowledge. Back then I thought the head coach’s job was to run the defense, run the offense and run the special teams, be in charge of everything. Now I look forward to putting good people around me in order to build the best program we can in Roxana.”

He takes over a Shells’ program that went 1-8 last season, but is just a couple seasons removed from back-to-back playoff appearances. He plans to take his time compiling a staff, including talking to the assistants from the Keith regime.

“I’ll talk to anyone who is interested,” DeVries said. “There are a lot of people down in that area that I know and trust, but there are a lot that I don’t know that I think would be fantastic fits as well. I’ve started having conversations with people but there is nothing set in stone yet.”