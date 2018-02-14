FOOTBALL: Dixon taking talents to MacMurray College

Andrew Dixon is taking his football talents to MacMurray College.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound offensive guard recently announced he would continue his career with the Division III school in Jacksonville. He was a key contributor on the offensive line for the Marquette Catholic Explorers during an 8-2 campaign in 2017.

Dixon helped the Explorers win the Prairie State Conference, going 6-0 in league play. He was part of an O-line that blocked for 3 running backs with over 400 yards rushing in D’Avion Peebles, Trevon Swingler and Aaron Gregory and a 1,000-yard passer in Kaleb Ware.

Marquette reached the Class 3A playoffs, but lost 17-6 to Newton in the first round.

Dixon joins a MacMurray Highlander squad that went 8-2 overall in ‘17 and 7-2 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.