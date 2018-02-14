FOOTBALL: Dixon taking talents to MacMurray College

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette's Andrew Dixon recently announced he would continue his career at MacMurry College in Jacksonville during a ceremony at MCHS. Seated left to right are Corey Dixon, father, Andrew Dixon and Stacy Dixon, mother. Standing is Explorers' head coach Darrell Angleton.

Andrew Dixon is taking his football talents to MacMurray College.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound offensive guard recently announced he would continue his career with the Division III school in Jacksonville. He was a key contributor on the offensive line for the Marquette Catholic Explorers during an 8-2 campaign in 2017.

Dixon helped the Explorers win the Prairie State Conference, going 6-0 in league play. He was part of an O-line that blocked for 3 running backs with over 400 yards rushing in D’Avion Peebles, Trevon Swingler and Aaron Gregory and a 1,000-yard passer in Kaleb Ware.

Marquette reached the Class 3A playoffs, but lost 17-6 to Newton in the first round.

Dixon joins a MacMurray Highlander squad that went 8-2 overall in ‘17 and 7-2 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.