FOOTBALL: Drake bound

Zach Kincade cemented himself in East Alton-Wood River football lore on Wednesday.

The senior linebacker signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. With the signing Kincade became the first Oiler gridder to ink a Division I football scholarship since Travis Williams committed to the University of Illinois in 2002.

“It’s honestly one of the best days of my life signing to play with Drake University,” Kincade said. “I was having some doubts late in my recruiting process, but I kept in contact with their recruiting coaches and finally got that offer and here I am signing.”

The auditorium inside EA-WR was packed with students, staff and community members to witness the signing. Kincade sat on the stage with his family and the individuals who have influenced him on his journey to this point. Athletics director Kevin Gockel and Oilers’ head football coach Garry Herron addressed the crowd with kind words about Kincade.

“I’m very proud,” Herron said. “I’ve told many people this, he’s one of the best kids when taking over a job and not knowing anybody, to have that kid come in there all of the time, be accountable and be a leader, I can’t say enough about him. He’s also a great student, over a 4.0 GPA and part of the reason why he’s going to Drake is because of his grades along with his football ability. I was blessed to have a class like this, let alone a kid like that.”

The Drake Bulldogs play at the D-I level in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Last season the Bulldogs compiled a 7-4 overall record and went 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League. Drake is in a conference with the University of San Diego, Campbell, Jacksonville, Valparaiso, Butler, Dayton, Marist, Morehead State, Stetson and Davidson. The Bulldogs finished second to San Diego in the league in 2017.

“Drake just really stood out to me because it’s a great campus, great academics and obviously the Division I football competition you get there,” Kincade said. “I was getting some looks from Illinois College, Culver Stockton and was looking at West Point and Eastern Kentucky, but Drake just stood out because I feel I can get the most athletic and academic wise.”

Kincade was a star middle linebacker and offensive guard for the Oilers for 4 years, including helping lead them to the postseason his junior and senior seasons. He was the Defensive Lineman of the Year for the last 2 seasons at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club.

Kincade produced a team-high 130 total tackles as a senior, also grabbing team bests in solo tackles (81) and assists (49). He also had 2 sacks for the 7-3 Oilers.

That followed a junior season where also led EA-WR in all 3 categories. He had 112 total tackles, with 68 solos and 44 assists and compiled 4 sacks. EA-WR was 6-4 in ‘16.

His defensive prowess and his size and speed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, have Drake considering him working in at defensive end.

“My defensive game I feel I bring a lot to the table with my intangibles,” Kincade said. “With playing inside linebacker the last 4 years I know defenses, especially Drake’s defense, because they run something similar to (EA-WR). I know their defense inside and out and feel like I can bring a lot of intangibles to the defensive line if that’s where they decide to move me.

“Since I played as an offensive lineman, I think I can bring to the defensive line my stance, a lot of intangibles like finding the football, attacking the football. I think my main focus would be just to get off of blocks, because I haven’t really had to do that in my high school career, but I have a lot of faith in the coaches there that they can train me to be the type of player they need me to be and I’ll fit any role they need.”

Herron believes it’s another intangible to Kincade that might make him most desirable to the Bulldogs and one that will assist him in his ascension into the collegiate ranks.

“It’s definitely his coachability,” Herron said. “I told him, ‘When you get there you take everything in. Everything they tell you to work on, you go work on those things and get better at them.’ He’s going to continue to get strong. I’m not worried about him getting up there and not continuing to work out, because that’s all he’s done for the last 10 years. He’s going to get more explosive and they’re going to do the things they need to do to his body for him to be able to compete. He’ll do a good job because he is coachable.

“With his grades and his mental capacity, the sky’s the limit for him.”

He’ll certainly be missed at EA-WR. Herron understands the shoes he’s trying to fill. D-I athletes don’t obviously come around very often in Oiler Country. The loss of his leadership and work ethic will leave a hole, too.

“He was our leader on defense,” Herron said. “He’s somebody I don’t have to question. He knows what he’s doing and he’s not necessarily a vocal leader, he’s more of, ‘Look at me. Look how I play and do what I do.’

“He’s definitely going to be missed on defense next year, offensively as well, but obviously he was bigger for us on defense at linebacker. Those shoes are going to be hard to fill.”

Kincade will miss being an Oiler, too. From those Friday night lights at Memorial Stadium, to leaving the legacy of back-to-back postseason appearances after a 10 year absence standout the most when he reminisces. He hopes he and his teammates left an imprint on the program to keep that playoff push going and bring even more success.

“I hope for the future of this team they’ll finally get that playoff win,” he said. “Because the school hasn’t had that playoff win yet, but we’re the first stepping stone in the right direction for sure.”

And for himself he understands the fraternity he’s joining being recruited to play D-I football. Being associated with the likes of Williams and Gary Lane — who played at Missouri and later in the NFL — isn’t too shabby.

“When I was playing high school football I always heard the name Travis Williams and I just kept thinking, ‘Man, it would be awesome to play at the level he did.’ He was one of the best athletes to ever come out of here by far,” Kincade said. “I always set my standards high and strive for the best I can do, so knowing that I’m only the second D-I (football) player to come out of this school in the modern era and knowing only one NFL player (Lane) ever came out of this school, I feel like it’s a really big accomplishment for me.”