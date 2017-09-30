FOOTBALL: EA-WR cruises by Pawnee at home

WOOD RIVER — After losing to the Pawnee Indians in their first three seasons in the Prairie State Conference, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers finally got a little revenge on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Oilers cruised past the Indians 55-13 to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the PSC. Pawnee plummeted to 0-6 and 0-4 with the loss.

It didn’t begin so well for EA-WR as the Indians started strong running the ball on their opening drive of the game. Senior running back Ethan Clarke ran the ball five times on the first possession, capping it with a 51-yard sprint to the end zone at the 8:10 mark of the first quarter. Sergio Teijeiro kicked the extra point to put Pawnee ahead 7-0. The drive went 8 plays for 73 yards.

After that it was all Oilers.

Zach Womack raced in for his first of two rushing touchdowns on a 31-yard sprint at the 7:06 mark. It was the second play from scrimmage for EA-WR. Then Brayden Young hooked up with Lukas Westbrook for a 2-point conversion to put the Oilers up 8-7.

EA-WR scored on its next three possessions. Gabe Grimes punched it in from one yard out with 50.6 seconds to go in the first quarter, Womack juked and jived for a 57-yard TD at the 10:32 mark of the second quarter and quarterback Justin Englar found Westbrook on a 58-yard TD pass at the 8:47 mark of the second quarter. Englar made 2 of 3 PATs and left the Oilers ahead 28-7.

EA-WR added two more scores late in the first half. Englar ran in a 25-yard TD with 1:58 to go and kicked the extra point to elevate it to 35-7 and later he found Womack on a 52-yard TD strike with 23.2 seconds to go. Englar kicked the PAT to make it 42-7 entering the break.

The Oilers kick started a running clock at the 9:57 mark of the third quarter when Young bounced it in from 2 yards out. Englar’s PAT catapulted it to 49-7.

Grimes added the final score for EA-WR on his second TD run, this time from 13 yards out at the 9:57 mark of the fourth quarter. The point after failed, but left the Oilers ahead 55-7.

Pawnee added one more rushing TD to produce the final score. The extra point was no good.

Englar had an efficient game for EA-WR on offense, going 3-of-5 through the air for 120 yards and 2 TDs and running it twice for 42 yards and a score. He also booted 5 PATs in the game.

Womack and Grimes did their thing on the ground for the Oilers, both passing the century mark. Womack led the rushing attack with 8 carries for 163 yards and a pair of scores, while Grimes ran it 14 times for 110 yards and 2 TDs. Young joined the fun with 7 carries for 32 yards and a score.

Westbrook and Womack snagged Englar’s two passing TDs to pace the receiving corps, too. Zach Wells had the other catch for 10 yards.

On defense T.J. Lawson corralled an interception for the Oilers, while Zach Kincade had 1.5 sacks, Hunter Morales had a sack and Gavin Haynes produced 0.5 sacks.

Next up for EA-WR is a rare Thursday night football game for Week 7 at South Fork. The Ponies are 4-2 and 3-1 after besting Nokomis 20-8 on Friday.

× Garry Herron 9-29-17 EA-WR head coach Garry Herron discusses the Oilers' 55-13 win over Pawnee on Friday in Wood River.